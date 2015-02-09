Use Magnetic Fields to Navigate Like a Sea Turtle

If you suddenly found yourself lost, hundreds of miles from your home and in a new place, do you think you would be able to find your way back on your own? What if you didn’t have a cell phone or map, and it was nighttime? Don’t feel too bad if you think you’d be permanently lost. Compared to other members of the animal kingdom, humans are terrible navigators. Throughout our long history as global travelers, we have relied on a variety of tools, like compasses and GPS, to help us find our way. Surprisingly, many species of animal are capable of navigating around the world—even at night and underwater—without any devices to help them!

Sea turtles are one of these extraordinary examples. After sea turtles hatch on a beach, they promptly crawl into the water where they spend their juvenile life traveling within and across entire oceans. When they are ready to reproduce after many years at sea, sea turtles are able to find their way back to the same beach where they were born. This ability isn’t unique to sea turtles, either. Pigeons, lobsters, and honeybees can find their way home, too. But how do they do it?

After many years of research, scientists studying migratory species in the lab and in the field eventually noticed that some of the world’s greatest animal navigators have one thing in common: they can detect magnetic fields.

All around the surface of the earth there is a magnetic field generated by the earth’s large magnetic core. The magnetic field varies in strength and direction from place to place and over time, giving different locations unique magnetic “maps.”

If you wanted to detect earth’s magnetic field, you would probably need a compass. A compass is just a small magnet that is allowed to rotate and respond to another more powerful magnetic field. By observing the orientation of a compass, humans can learn the direction of earth’s magnetic field almost anywhere on the planet.

But animals like sea turtles and homing pigeons don’t need a compass. They are able to detect not only the direction, but also the strength of a magnetic field without any help at all. By detecting natural magnetic fields around them, animals like these are able to identify their location and navigate to a familiar place, a behavior called magnetic homing. You can learn more about magnetic homing in sea turtles in this SciFri interview:

How can you navigate like a sea turtle? Find out by making a turtle that can detect magnetic fields, creating your own magnetic map, and playing a game to find your turtle’s habitat.