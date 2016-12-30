2016 Year in Review

The LIGO Observatory detected gravitational waves, ending a century-long quest. Developments in CRISPR moved ahead, including the announcement by a Chinese team of the first use of the gene-editing technique in clinical trials in humans. And Nintendo’s smartphone game Pokémon Go has been downloaded by hundreds of millions of users, showing what the future of augmented reality might look like. Ira Flatow and a panel of science and technology journalists talk about the big science stories of the past year and make a few predictions for 2017.