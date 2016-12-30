2016 Year in Review
46:55 minutes
The LIGO Observatory detected gravitational waves, ending a century-long quest. Developments in CRISPR moved ahead, including the announcement by a Chinese team of the first use of the gene-editing technique in clinical trials in humans. And Nintendo’s smartphone game Pokémon Go has been downloaded by hundreds of millions of users, showing what the future of augmented reality might look like. Ira Flatow and a panel of science and technology journalists talk about the big science stories of the past year and make a few predictions for 2017.
Rachel Feltman is editor of the “Speaking of Science” blog at The Washington Post in New York, New York.
Maggie Koerth-Baker is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
David Pogue is a technology columnist for Yahoo Tech and a correspondent for NOVA, CBS Sunday Morning, and Scientific American. He’s based in Connecticut.
Alexa Lim is Science Friday’s associate producer. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.