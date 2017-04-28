Fear Not, Worrywarts, There’s An Upside To Those Thoughts

What keeps you up at night? Whether it’s health or finances, or general existential ponderings, there’s plenty in life to fret about. So University of California-Riverside psychologist Katherine Sweeny recently took a look at what the research reveals about worry and how the emotional experience affects our health and well-being. It turns out, she says, there’s a positive side to worrying: it can motivate us and help us prepare for negative events. Not only that, but having no worries can be worse for us than having a moderate few.

