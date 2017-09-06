A New Astronaut Class Begins The Journey To The Stars

It’s been a busy few weeks where news is concerned. Maybe you’ve been looking forward to summer vacation and a chance to get away from it all. Well, this week NASA announced its new class of astronauts: a dozen individuals who will be in training for eventual spaceflight and a chance to really get away from it all. The 12 were chosen from a pool of more than 18,000 applicants. Sophie Bushwick, senior editor at Popular Science, jois Ira to talk about who they are and what’s in store for the class. She’ll also share some other stories from the week in science, including a study investigating how different types of bread affect aspects of health; research into canines’ sense of equity; and work looking at the health effects of sleeping in on the weekend.

[How astronaut Leland Melvin went from the NFL to the International Space Station]