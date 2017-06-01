A Trip to a Gadget Nirvana
7:24 minutes
7:24 minutes
The annual Consumer Electronics Show opened this week in Las Vegas, with acres of flat-panel screens, countless keynotes by tech titans, and gadgets ranging in quality from “must-have” to “wait, what?” Amy Nordrum of IEEE Spectrum says that among all the buttons and blinking lights, technologies such as improved voice recognition, eye-tracking for device control, and new types of flexible batteries are some of the true standouts of the exhibition.
Amy Nordrum is an associate editor at IEEE Spectrum in New York City.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.