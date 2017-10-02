An Advance Towards Male Birth Control, Sequencing the Quinoa Genome, and Slip-Off Gecko Skin
07:21 minutes
Researchers testing a potential male contraceptive called Vasalgel have found that the drug prevented pregnancies in rhesus monkeys for over a year. The compound, which must be injected, physically blocks the passage of sperm through the vas deferens during ejaculation. That block can be removed later using a second injection, potentially making the procedure more reversible than a vasectomy. Rachel Feltman, Science Editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to discuss the study, along with other science news, including the sequencing of the quinoa genome and the discovery of a new species of gecko with large, sheddable scales.
Rachel Feltman is Science Editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.