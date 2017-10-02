An Advance Towards Male Birth Control, Sequencing the Quinoa Genome, and Slip-Off Gecko Skin

Researchers testing a potential male contraceptive called Vasalgel have found that the drug prevented pregnancies in rhesus monkeys for over a year. The compound, which must be injected, physically blocks the passage of sperm through the vas deferens during ejaculation. That block can be removed later using a second injection, potentially making the procedure more reversible than a vasectomy. Rachel Feltman, Science Editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to discuss the study, along with other science news, including the sequencing of the quinoa genome and the discovery of a new species of gecko with large, sheddable scales.