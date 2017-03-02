An Earthly Origin for Moon Oxygen?

Reporting in Nature Astronomy, Japanese researchers found a regularly occurring pattern in the types of oxygen sampled by the Kaguya orbiter: For five days every month, the moon is bombarded by oxygen ions that are slower and that have less charge than the ones striking it during the rest of the month.

Unlike the faster particles—which spin off from the sun—these slower ions could have come from Earth’s upper atmosphere, say the researchers, noting that the five-day period they correspond to is the time when Earth shields the moon from the solar wind. If that’s true, then the moon’s soil could contain up to 2.5 billion years’ worth of Earth-originating oxygen.

Kevin McKeegan, a cosmologist at the University of California, Los Angeles who’s unaffiliated with the new research, discusses its implications. McKeegan is also the co-author of a new paper that chemically dates the moon, and he explains why it looks like our satellite is nearly as old as the rest of the solar system.