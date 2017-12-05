Ancient Homo Naledi May Have Walked Alongside Early Humans

Adult right hand based on twenty-six recovered bones (missing pisiform). Reconstructed by Profs. Debra Bolter and Joel Hagen with collaboration from Modesto Junior College students Jason Holdampf, Clayton Gomez and Kat Saarloos. The files were downloaded from www.MorphoSource.org, Duke University.

Two years ago, scientists announced a puzzling find inside a South African cave: 1,500 bones, representing what they identified as a new hominin species, Homo naledi. The bones came from 15 different individuals and had a mix of primitive and modern features. At the time, the researchers didn’t know the age of the bones.

This week, the team revealed that the fossils of Homo naledi are between 335,000 and 236,000 years old, meaning that Homo naledi and early humans could have roamed Africa during the same time period. The bones were found in a chamber deep inside of the cave.

A composite skull of Homo naledi constructed by Prof. Peter Schmid.

The group also announced this week that they had found a second chamber that contained fossils of two adults and one child.

Paleoanthropologist John Hawks, a member of that team, and anthropologist Susan Anton, who was not involved in the research, discuss how these discoveries change our understanding of the human family tree. They also explain what signs would indicate that these remains were intentionally interred inside of the cave.

Plus, Shelby Putt, an anthropologist at the Stone Age Institute at Indiana University, discusses how prehistoric stone tools could reflect the evolution of cognition and the development of neural networks.