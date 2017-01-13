As Automation Advances, What’s Next for Human Jobs?

Almost half of the activities people are paid to do around the world could be automated using current levels of technology, according to a new report. But rather than leading to a loss of jobs, the researchers behind the report say, increased automation and artificial intelligence will cause shifts in humans’ job descriptions. Michael Chui, a partner at the McKinsey Global Institute and one of the report’s authors, says that automation could raise productivity growth globally by 0.8 to 1.4 percent annually—but that change will likely take place over decades, and result in labor redeployment, not unemployment.