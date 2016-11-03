 03/11/2016

Ask an Ophthalmologist: Bringing Your Eye Questions Into Focus

21:26 minutes

Woman with phoropter in 1945. Courtesy of American Academy of Ophthalmology Museum of Vision.
Ever wonder if too much screen time could hurt your vision? Or do you muse about the origins of “floaters”—those specks or cobweb-like clumps that occasionally wend their way across your vision? Ophthalmologists Lisa Park and Anne Sumers bring your eye questions into focus during this installment of our “Ask an Expert” series.

From Dr. Anne Sumers, here’s an experiment you can try to determine whether your right or left eye is dominant.

Step 1 — Pick an object about 15 feet away

I picked this cute picture of my boys when they were in preschool.

Pick an object about 15 feet away. Courtesy of Dr. Anne Sumers.
Step 2 — Extend both of your hands in front of your body and form a small triangle with your hands.

To do this, put the tops of your pointer and middle fingers together so they touch, and then rest your thumbs one on top of the other.

Extend both of your hands in front of your body and form a small triangle with your hands. Courtesy of Dr. Anne Sumers.
Step 3 — With both eyes open, look through the triangle at the object.

Look through the triangle at the object. Courtesy of Dr. Anne Sumers.
Step 4 — Close your left and right eyes separately.

If you can still see the object, your right eye is dominant.

If you close your right eye and can still see the object, then your left eye is dominant.

 

Segment Guests

Lisa Park, MD

Lisa Park is a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the NYU Langone Medical Center, and Associate Director of Residency Training at the NYU School of Medicine. She’s also Chief of Ophthalmology at Bellevue Hospital Center and Co-host of The Ophthalmology Show, on Sirius XM’s Doctor Radio. She’s based in New York, New York.

Anne Sumers, MD

Anne Sumers is an ophthalmologist at Ridgewood Ophthalmology, and is Spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. She’s based in Ridgewood, NJ.

Segment Transcript

IRA FLATOW: We’re going to continue our vision theme. Speaking of vision, who hasn’t heard this warning from mom– don’t read in the dark! You’re going to ruin your eyes! It’s a favorite line among parents, especially when bedtime rolls around. But is there any truth to it?

Or maybe you’ve heard some variation on this headline. Don’t give up your eyes for an iPhone, right? Should you be worrying about the effects of all that screen time on your eyeballs?

It’s the kind of question you might ask your ophthalmologist. And if you weren’t so busy answering the question, which looks better– this, or this? This? You know, what goes on at the ophthalmologist.

Well, you can now ask an ophthalmologist. It’s the latest installment in our Ask An Expert series. The eye docs are in. We’re going to help bring your eye queries into focus.

SPEAKER 2: Oh no.

IRA FLATOW: Yes, first of many puns this hour. If you’re a contact wearer, ever wonder what do you do if you fall asleep in– with your contacts on? Sometimes they get a little stuck. Or what about when your eyes all start pulsing? What’s going on there too?

Well, our number 844-724-8255, that’s our number. It’s 844-SCI-TALK. You can also tweet us at Science Friday. @scifri is our handle there.

And we’re going to be doing Ask an Ophthalmologist. And let me introduce them. Lisa Park is a clinical associate professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at NYU’s Langone Medical Center here in New York. She’s also the co-host of Doctor Radio’s The Ophthalmology Show on SiriusXM. Welcome.

LISA PARK: Thank you. Thanks for having me today.

IRA FLATOW: You’re welcome. Anne Summers is a ophthalmologist at Ridgewood Ophthalmology across the river in Ridgewood, New Jersey. She’s also a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Welcome to Science Friday.

ANNE SUMMERS: Wonderful to be here. I’m very excited.

IRA FLATOW: We were talking a little bit before that. When you go to a party or something, you get cornered, right?

ANNE SUMMERS: Always. People come up and they say things to me like, I have dry eye. I’m using these artificial tears. Here, let me get my purse. I’ll show you what I’m using. What do you think?

Or I had someone come up to me in church once who said, I can’t see out of part of my eye. It started last night and it doesn’t hurt at all. You don’t think it’s a problem, do you?

And I absolutely knew from her description– new flashes of light, new floaters, Lisa will check me on this– she had a retinal detachment. And I could tell her right there at coffee hour, your retina is off. But she said, but it’s painless.

Everyone’s curious about their eyes. Everyone worries that wearing reading glasses will make you more dependent on glasses. No, reading glasses– your eyes are going to get worse no matter what you do.

IRA FLATOW: OK. So you get cornered with the same–

ANNE SUMMERS: [INAUDIBLE].

LISA PARK: Absolutely. The number one question that I get asked is because– for those who are in the studio, you can see– I’m wearing glasses.

IRA FLATOW: Me too.

LISA PARK: And so people are always very suspicious. Why is the eye doctor wearing glasses? And what I tell people– because everyone asks me about laser vision correction and using LASIK or various other means of reshaping the front surface of the eye in order to get rid of glasses– and what I tell people is it’s a great procedure for the right candidate.

And so the most important thing is to be evaluated fully by an eye MD, an ophthalmologist who’s experienced in doing advanced testing of the eye to determine whether you’re a good candidate. And not everybody is, and it turns out that I’m not. And so–

IRA FLATOW: So you should respect a doctor who says no.

LISA PARK: That’s right. Absolutely. And that’s an important thing. To operate on somebody who has potentially good vision and to run the risk of losing that best-corrected vision is something to think very carefully about.

IRA FLATOW: All right. We’re going to think carefully about taking our calls when we come back, as we have melted down the call board.

[LAUGHTER]

I know, but you can still call. Our number is 844-724-8255, 844-SCI-TALK. You can also tweet us. If you can’t get in by phone, you can get online @scifri, S-C-I-F-R-I. Lisa park and Anne Summers is here to answer your calls. We’ll be right back to talk to an ophthalmologist after this break.

This is Science Friday. I’m Ira Flatow. We’re talking this hour about your eyes, everybody’s eyes. And it’s your chance to ask an ophthalmologist.

And if you have a question, give us a call. Our number 844-724-8255. You can also tweet us @scifri.

Our ophthalmologists on call today are Lisa Park, clinical associate professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at NYU’s Langone Medical Center in New York. She’s also co-host of Doctor Radio’s The Ophthalmology Show on SiriusXM. And Anne Summers, ophthalmologist at Ridgewood Ophthalmology in Ridgewood, New Jersey, a spokesperson for the mayor– the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

I want to give out what– the same caveat I do every time we talk to doctors, we cannot really give you any personal medical advice. It’s unethical for us, and we’re not going to do that. But we can answer questions in general.

And the first question I have is– I’m going to ask you, Anne. Here’s something I didn’t know, that we actually have a dominant eye, just like we have a dominant hand.

ANNE SUMMERS: Absolutely. All of us have a dominant eye. Some people can switch back and forth. But it’s really, really useful, because once you hit 40 or over, you start to need reading glasses. And what we can do is we can fit people with contact lenses where they can see well for one eye for distance, one eye for near.

Because you have a dominant eye, we set the dominant eye for distance and the non-dominant eye for near. So that I, for instance, I can– I’m over 40– so I can play squash, play tennis, do eye surgery, drive my car to New York, all with one set of contact lenses and no reading glasses. And it’s just marvelous. When we do intraocular lens surgery, when we do cataract surgery, we also offer that to people often. It’s called monovision. It sounds bad, but it’s a wonderful, wonderful thing. And I think there’s a simple test. Did you put it on your website?

IRA FLATOW: We had. Yes, we–

ANNE SUMMERS: How you do it? Oh, good.

IRA FLATOW: We have a website. It’s sciencefriday.com/eyes.

ANNE SUMMERS: It’s really cool.

IRA FLATOW: But I’m interested in hearing. Well, as a tennis player, you have a lens that you use for all your sports?

ANNE SUMMERS: Absolutely, absolutely.

IRA FLATOW: Because of the dominant eye?

ANNE SUMMERS: Yes, absolutely. I have a great game, by the way.

[LAUGHTER]

IRA FLATOW: We’ll have to talk about that more later.

ANNE SUMMERS: We’ll play, we’ll play.

IRA FLATOW: 844-724-8255. The first question people want to know is what’s the difference between an optometrist and an ophthalmologist?

LISA PARK: Sure. Well, they’re both categories of eye care providers and can provide much advice regarding the eyes. The main difference is that an ophthalmologist is an eye MD, a medical doctor, so somebody who’s attended medical school and studied the medical underpinnings for eye disease. And the second is that ophthalmologists are the ones who can not only prescribe medications and eye drops, but also do all of the eye surgery that is used to treat eye conditions. So that’s the main difference.

Oftentimes, if you go to some place, like if you go to the mall and you go to an eyeglass store, they’ll have an optometrist there who will check your eyes and give you a prescription for glasses. But for any interventions, treatments, surgery– like the LASIK we talked about earlier– that’s somebody you go to an ophthalmologist for.

IRA FLATOW: All right. Let’s go to the phones, because that’s what we’re talking about, ask an ophthalmologist. And our first question comes from Cameron Park, California, from Sharon. Welcome to Science Friday.

SHARON: Thank you so much. I was wondering with macular degeneration, when is it appropriate to stop driving?

ANNE SUMMERS: Oh, well, the state of California will tell you that, because– this is Dr. Summers answering the question for that one– because each state will determine what your vision has to be with best possible glasses. So if for instance, in New Jersey, it’s 20/50. If you can’t see the 20/50 line, you can’t have a license.

If you have a very small, constricted visual field, if your peripheral vision is very bad, you can’t have a driver’s license. So it’s really a matter of safety, and the DMV, and your own judgment. Do you have macular degeneration?

IRA FLATOW: She’s gone.

ANNE SUMMERS: Oh, gone.

IRA FLATOW: She’s gone, yeah. Let’s move. We’ll stay in California, but let’s go to Berkeley, to Frank in Berkeley. Hi Frank! Welcome to Science Friday.

FRANK: Thanks for having me.

IRA FLATOW: Go ahead.

FRANK: So my question. I heard a long time ago that you could exercise your focusing muscles looking far away in the distance and then looking close up, back and forth, back and forth, to maintain good vision. Is that true, or is that ridiculous?

LISA PARK: That’s an interesting thing. And of course, any time we exercise part of the body, it’s always a good thing. However, when it comes to the eyes, one of the things that Anne alluded to a little earlier is the fact that over the age of 40, the ability to see close gets harder and harder, and that’s just a natural thing. People come to my office and they say Dr. Park, you made me old, when I tell them they need reading glasses.

And I say, no, no, no. This happens to everybody, and exercising or trying to do things to prevent that from happening unfortunately doesn’t really work so well. And so it’s a natural progression. Again, there are some people who have certain conditions where they can benefit from what we call pencil pushups, looking at a pencil closer and closer to their eyes, but that’s for particular types of conditions. And so the vast majority of people, I’m going to say use your eyes and don’t worry about exercising or not exercising them.

IRA FLATOW: We keep hearing that as you get older, you get far more farsighted. You need glasses. I discovered that as I got older my astigmatism got better. What is going on there? I’m reading better. It seems–

ANNE SUMMERS: Well, astigmatism is a separate thing. You’ve become probably more nearsighted. Your near sight’s gotten better, but your distance vision is not so good. People who are nearsighted will always have good near vision, but when they need to look in the distance, they need the glasses for distance, and that makes their distance vision blurry. So you won’t lose that near vision.

Astigmatism usually doesn’t change. Astigmatism means there’s one power in one direction and one power in the other direction in that lens that’s required to see. Unless you have a disease called keratoconus, it’s unlikely to have the astigmatism itself change.

But the lens is a living thing. The lens changes in your eye. And so through– we encourage people to come back and see us every two to three years who wear glasses, because the glasses change, and the contacts change, and the vision for distance and for near changes.

IRA FLATOW: Let’s go to someone who has a question about this, Brock in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Hi, Brock.

BROCK: Hey. How’s it going, Ira?

IRA FLATOW: Hey there.

BROCK: Yeah. My question is this. I do have keratoconus in my right eye, and I was wondering if it is possible to have it fixed LASIKly or surgically, or is it just something that I’m going to have to deal with for the– I’m 40, so I don’t mind, whatever. And I’m not looking around.

IRA FLATOW: Lisa Park?

LISA PARK: Yes. This is a very interesting question. So keratoconus is a condition where there is progressive worsening astigmatism associated with thinning, what we call steepening, of the cornea. And so the first thing I will say is that you absolutely would not be a good candidate for laser vision correction. That is something that is really a contraindication, simply because when there is progressive thinning it becomes dangerous to do laser to– that reshapes that part of the cornea.

That being said, we do know that there are patients who have progressive thinning of the cornea that actually starts to stabilize if– especially if you’re around age 40. And so if your astigmatism can be corrected with contact lenses, especially the rigid contact lenses are usually the best to give you the best vision in a person with keratoconus, there’s something that we should– I should mention also that there are treatments to stabilize keratoconus and these are known as collagen cross-linking on the cornea.

This is something that’s being done widely throughout Europe and is not FDA-approved yet in the United States. But it’s something that all of us know a lot about, and we’re eager to have that come to be an FDA-approved treatment, but it’s something we want to investigate. So collagen cross-linking is something that we usually do in keratoconus.

IRA FLATOW: Well, good luck to you, and thanks for calling. Our number 844-724-8255. Let’s talk about the 800-pound gorilla in the room, one that everybody wants to know about.

LISA PARK: And that’s not Ira.

IRA FLATOW: No.

[LAUGHTER]

IRA FLATOW: I’m only 750.

[LAUGHTER]

Lost a little weight. And that is what every mother is telling their kids. Don’t read in the dark. You’re going to ruin your eyes. Well, of course you can’t read in the dark, but in the dim light you’re going to ruin– is that true, or what’s–

ANNE SUMMERS: Absolutely not true. No.

IRA FLATOW: Not true.

ANNE SUMMERS: No. Children can see better in the dark than we can. A child of 10 will see better in the dark. And my child, I remember going up to see his room. At one point, Ben was trying to do his Spanish homework underneath the covers because I told him to go to bed, and he was trying to get it done. So I thought it was amazing he could see.

As we get older, our night vision is not as good as it is when you’re young. But reading, using your eyes for distance or for reading, wearing your glasses or not wearing your glasses, glasses are neither a crutch nor are they therapy. Glasses, unless you have crossed eyes or lazy eye, glasses just help you see better.

There’s been some studies showing that maybe children who read with great intensity and don’t go outdoors much have a much higher risk of nearsightedness, and there is an epidemic of nearsightedness going on. There was one study that came out that said five billion people are going to have nearsightedness in 2050. It’s going to be an enormous– and there was another study that in Korea, 95% of the kids who are 18 years old are nearsighted at this point.

IRA FLATOW: But why? Do you know why?

ANNE SUMMERS: Well, part of it is we think the kids are on the screens and on their iPhones and inside. And there was a study showing that if the kids go outside for 40 minutes a day and play outside, the progression of nearsightedness is less. But it’s an interesting– and this is not just a little bit of nearsightedness, not minus 2, minus 3, minus 4, but this is minus 10, minus 12– very, very nearsighted.

IRA FLATOW: Let’s go to the phones and ask a related question. Let’s go to Washington with Marti. Hi, welcome to Science Friday.

MARTI: Hi. Thank you. Yeah. I have cataracts, and I’m wondering how the multifocal lenses for cataract replacement are faring.

IRA FLATOW: Lisa?

MARTI: I’ve been told they’re not very good.

LISA PARK: Sure. So what the multifocal implant is, when we remove a cataract, we replace it with an artificial lens. And the lenses are made out of a type of material like acrylic and the vast majority of people get what’s called a monovision, a single-vision lens. And as we were talking about earlier, if you’re able to see a distance with this lens, then you’re not able to read without reading glasses.

The multifocal is a premium lens, usually not covered by insurance, and it has multiple rings in it. Some are focused at distance and some are focused at near. So this enables to give you a range of vision and get you out of glasses for a large proportion of the things that you do– not for everything, not for 100%, but it can.

What I always tell my patients is that you always got to give up something to get something. So what do you give up? You give up your best possible vision at any particular focal length. And it’s just something that if you feel that you want really perfect vision at a particular– in distance or for reading, just understand you’re going to give up a little bit of that to get the freedom to get out of your glasses.

IRA FLATOW: Let me ask you as a follow-up. Parents may have heard of these ortho-k contact lenses that are being prescribed for nearsighted kids. Are these any good?

LISA PARK: I think that’s a very good question. So the ortho-k, it is something that we’re seeing in greater numbers. And what this is is this is putting a device on the surface of the eyes, usually while children are sleeping, in order to reshape, sometimes flatten the cornea so that they’re able to have a particular focal length when they wake up. The number one thing I will tell you is that it’s not permanent. So in other words, you’re flattening or reshaping, and it’s not something that is going to prevent the development of nearsightedness or change the eye permanently in any way.

The other thing I will say is, personally, I don’t recommend, especially young people, put things and sleep with them on their eyes overnight. When I was a medical student, there was a study that made the front cover of the New England Journal of Medicine showing that if you sleep in contact lenses, you increase your risk for corneal ulceration, which is a scratch and an infection on the cornea, by tenfold. And these kinds of infections can be devastating, and so it’s something– just that you’re running that risk when you do something like that.

IRA FLATOW: Well, let’s go to Sue in Rochester, New York. Hi, Sue. Welcome to Science Friday.

SUE: Hi. Thank you very much. I was wondering if you could discuss closed-angle glaucoma, and maybe some of the causes and the current– and then treatments for glaucoma– the closed-angle.

ANNE SUMMERS: Sure.

IRA FLATOW: Dr. Summers, yeah.

ANNE SUMMERS: Sure, absolutely. There’s two kinds– or there’s many, many, many different kinds of glaucoma, but two major forms. 90% of glaucoma is open-angle glaucoma.

It has no symptoms. You don’t know you have it until you have irreversible peripheral visual loss. Early diagnosis, early treatment with simple drops, prevents blindness. That’s the open-angle glaucoma.

Narrow-angle glaucoma is much less common in the United States. It’s more common in Japanese and Chinese people and very farsighted people. But narrow-angle glaucoma, you have no symptoms until one day you wake up or you are walking down the street and you get pain, nausea, redness, and perhaps irreversible loss of vision.

That is a medical emergency. It requires a laser treatment of the iris that takes about five minutes, and it will prevent loss of vision. And the pain goes away, and the eye hopefully is not damaged. When we see narrow-angle in a patient, we follow this angle carefully, and we will do a preventative laser iridotomy. Again, takes five minutes, and it will prevent you from having an angle-closure glaucoma attack.

So a lot of times patients, when they come in, I look at their eye and I say, your eye has narrow angles and you need to have this laser treatment. And they say, but I have no symptoms. Well, we’re not going to wait till you have them.

IRA FLATOW: I’m Ira Flatow. This is Science Friday from PRI, Public Radio International, talking with Lisa park and Anne Summers about ophthalmology. Here’s a tweet that came in from Nellie Kepler. It says “If you wear glasses– meaning bifocals– is there any advantage to asking your eye doctor about computer glasses?”

LISA PARK: So as Dr. Summers mentioned earlier, wearing glasses or not wearing glasses, it all becomes a matter of what you want to see and at what distance you want to see it. And so if you’re spending a lot of time at the computer and finding difficulty in a bifocal, trying to find that sweet spot where you can see very clearly, then I would say absolutely. It sounds like a great idea to get a pair of dedicated reading glasses.

And I usually tell my patients, you just leave them by the computer. When you’re on the computer, you put them on. It gives you a mid-range distance of focus, and it can make things very comfortable for you.

IRA FLATOW: And Dr. Summers, one question about floaters.

ANNE SUMMERS: Yes.

IRA FLATOW: When should we worry about them? They’re a normal part of aging, are they not?

ANNE SUMMERS: Absolutely. Nearsighted people often get floaters in their 20s and 30s. And these are just when you look up at a blue sky or a white board, you’ll see little things floating around. And that’s little degenerated cells in the vitreous of our eye.

It’s like a tennis ball with a little jelly in it, and these little specks don’t go away. Those are our regular floaters. But if you notice many new floaters, persistent flashing lights, loss of vision over part of your eye, that is a symptom of a retinal tear or retinal detachment.

And I think a really important message is, I know people say to me, gee, I called to get in with my eye doctor, and it’s a four to six wait– week wait for an appointment. If you call any ophthalmologist with new floaters, flashing lights, loss of vision, or pain in the eye, they will generally say, come right over. We will fit you in.

We always have about– I’d say 20%, Lisa, of our patients every day are emergencies. And eye pain can’t wait. So if you call me, you say I have many new floaters, or I have pain in my eye, or I can’t get my contact lens out, we have those slots open for you, because you can’t say to someone, oh, you have eye pain? Oh, how’s March 17?

[LAUGHTER]

No. You say, come right down. We will fix it right now. And we’re used to that. That’s just part of ophthalmology. Much of what we do is routine with glasses, contacts, glaucoma treatment that’s just preventative, but we are emergency doctors all the time.

IRA FLATOW: Well, I want to thank you both for taking time to be with me. Well, it got– it went by very quickly, hasn’t it? Lisa Park, clinical associate professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at NYU’s Langone Medical Center in New York. She’s also co-host of Doctor Radio’s The Ophthalmology Show on SiriusXM. That’s once every couple weeks?

LISA PARK: Absolutely. Every Tuesday.

IRA FLATOW: Every Tuesday. There you go. Anne Summers, ophthalmologist at Ridgewood Ophthalmology in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. And you can test to see which of your eyes is dominant. We have instructions up at sciencefriday.com/eyes. Thank you both.

LISA PARK: Oh Ira, you’re great.

ANNE SUMMERS: Thank you.

LISA PARK: Thank you. Lots of fun.

ANNE SUMMERS: Thanks for having us.

IRA FLATOW: You’re welcome.

Copyright © 2016 Science Friday Initiative. All rights reserved. Science Friday transcripts are produced on a tight deadline by 3Play Media. Fidelity to the original aired/published audio or video file might vary, and text might be updated or amended in the future. For the authoritative record of ScienceFriday’s programming, please visit the original aired/published recording. For terms of use and more information, visit our policies pages at http://www.sciencefriday.com/about/policies.

About Annie Minoff

Annie Minoff is a producer for Science Friday. She’s visited Olympic ski jumps and a nuclear reactor, all in the name of science.

  • Jordan Brooks

    I am an optometrist and do not appreciate the way the ophthalmologist on this program explained what an optometrist is. She said: “when you are at the mall at an eyeglass store, they have an optometrist who will check your eyes and give you a prescription for glasses, but for any intervention, treatment and surgery…you’ll go to an ophthalmologist.” This is misleading. I own a practice and routinely do medical eye exams for a variety of eye conditions such as glaucoma, removal of superficial foreign bodies and other inflammations and infections. I prescribe eye drops and occasionally oral medications. Optometrists are primary eye care doctors, trained and able to “intervene and treat” the vast majority of eye conditions – unlike the ophthalmologist on this show said. When one of my patients needs surgery I send them to the appropriate general or sub specialist ophthalmologist. My older brother is an ophthalmologist in Dallas, TX.

    Jordan Brooks, O.D.
    Fort Myers, FL

    • Steve

      Dear Jordan,

      I’m sure you’re an extremely competent optometrist, and probably an exceptional one. And you’d be someone I would like to see.
      But here’s a real-life, (what I feel to be average) experience with an optometrist. I wear contact lenses and travel extensively. Last summer I was in Indonesia where the air was very polluted, as was the water, and I developed an eye irritation to the point that wearing my contact lenses was miserable. When I got home I called my eye care center and specifically asked to see the ophthalmologist. Instead, and I think this is a function of insurance and billing issues, I was directed to my optometrist who handles my contact lenses. I consider her to be an excellent contact lens technician and very good at calculating the correction needed. I told her what the problem was and she gave me a quick exam and told me I had dry eye syndrome, to put warm compresses on my eyes and in a couple of weeks I should be wearing my contacts again.
      In two weeks I tried my contacts and the problem was worse. So I booked an appointment with an ophthalmologist who was recommended to me and he did a thorough exam and diagnosed me with giant papillary conjunctivitis. I was put on steroid drops and, long story short, had to wait five months for it to heal to the point I could wear contacts again. I didn’t take it out on the optometrist who had brushed it off in the first place, in fact I went back to her for more contact lenses. But the point is that from my point of view, not all optometrists are going to look for, or are able to diagnose medical issues, or have enough confidence that they can refer the patient to an ophthalmologist when it is indicated. In my case I wasted a lot of time taking the advice of an optometrist I accepted as being competent beyond what I knew she was competent at before taking action and seeing someone who was able to give me an accurate diagnosis. So in general I think there is a definite difference between optometrists and ophthalmologists.

      Steve

      • gschultz31

        Steve, Steve Steve,………..With all due respect you just don’t have a very good optometrist. Any second year optometry student can diagnose GPC it is no major mystery. Just like its no major mystery to determine which eye is dominant, although these two genius ophthalmologists would have you lay people believe it is.

        I have worked for twenty years now in subspecialty ophthalmology clinics. I’ve been a teacher of students and residents for all twenty of my years in practice I would put up my training against any ophthalmologist when it comes diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic / “eye” disease. In all of the practices I’ve worked in the surgeons did the surgery and the optometrists did everything else. I can tell you also in 20 years of practicing with ophthalmologists they make mistakes in treatment and misdiagnoses all the time. Your experience is an isolated incident not the norm or the average experience. Both optometrists and ophthalmologists have different experiences in their training , not all of them (optometrists) do the same clinical rotations, nor do all ophthalmologists have the same surgical skills, some are good some are average and some not so good. Welcome to the world of medicine.

        Steve if you get your eye care at the mall , then you get what you get a mall doctor. Your opinion is just that your opinion. You’re really speaking from a position of ignorance. You just don’t know. i go to the academy meeting every year, and 3500 doctors attend who are all excellent, they are members of the American Academy of Optometry, maybe you should choose your next eye care professional, more carefully, do a little homework, check the optometrists resume, and you will have a better experience. For what it’s worth to you in my town, i often see patients for second opinions on medical cases, mistreated by or misdiagnosed by local ophthalmologists. when they get better after suffering for 2-3 months under the ophthalmologists care, they transfer their records to my practice.

        Your optometrist just wasn’t very thorough Steve.

        • Steve

          I certainly agree, she was not very thorough. She’s not a mall doctor, but a similar setup, an “eye clinic,” with two ophthalmologists and herself, an optometrist. They are upstairs in a medical office building associated with a major hospital. But they seem to be focused on making money, period. Her exam was superficial and all she wanted was to get me back to wearing my contacts so she could sell them to me.
          I read a certain amount of outrage in the tone of your reply. It’s probably wrong of me to characterize the difference in doctors from my limited level of experience. I think she is a good technician as far as fitting contact lenses. I’m dissapointed in that I specifically asked to see the ophthalmologist because I knew she was limited. So it’s my fault for not demanding to see one of the competent doctors. Whatever their title, I had a gut feeling they would do a better job since there was no profit involved other than an office visit.
          Anyway, thank you for you response. I’m sure you’d be someone I’d like to see professionally!

          • Anne Sumers MD

            I’m sorry you didn’t get good care the first time. This may not be an issue of optometry vs ophthalmology, but good medical care vs poor medical care.
            I have practiced ophthalmology for 30 years and good doctors know to schedule
            enough time to diagnose and treat disease, and good doctors know when to refer a patient for a second opinion.

          • Haris Dzubur

            I agree with Dr. Anne Sumers on this one, there are good and bad docs in every profession.

        • Anne Sumers, M D

          How would you define optometry vs ophthalmology? In one or two sentences. This is a question I am asked all the time. My mom went to her grave thinking I was an optometrist!
          All my very best
          Anne Sumers MD

          • gschultz31

            Optometrists are primary eye care doctors of the eye. They can prescribe vision correction with glasses and contact lenses even low vision devices. They diagnose and treat any and all diseases of the eye with topical, oral medications and injectable medications (in some states) and can perform laser surgery as determined by state law. They medically manage patients pre and post-operatively for all ophthalmic surgeries.

    • Anne Sumers MD

      Dear Jordan,
      No disrespect was meant! How would you describe the difference between an optometrist and an ophthalmologist in one or two sentences? It can be confusing because few optometrists in my area treat glaucoma or infections. Some are “therapeutic optometrists” and do. Both ophthalmologists and optometrists screen for eye disease and fit glasses and contacts lenses. Only ophthalmologists graduated medical school and completed 4 years of post medical school hospital based training in diseases and surgery of the eye. Only ophthalmologists perform cataract surgery, LASIK, laser eye surgery, lid lifts, retinal detachments and macular degeneration surgery.
      Please post your definition of ophthalmologists and optometrists !
      Very respectfully
      Anne Sumers MD

      • Haris Dzubur

        I agree that only Ophthalmologist spend 4 years in “medical” school. I have worked with OMD residents, and I think we can all agree that when an MD enters residency they can barely work a Slit-lamp microscope, which is why the extra four years of perfecting their eye surgery and eye care training is so important.
        Only Optometrists spend 4 years (not including residency) in getting a medically-based primary eye care degree. Medical Doctors going into Ophthalmology don’t have much specialized “eye specific”, education experience when they finish medical school.
        Can’t agree with, “Only ophthalmologists perform laser eye surgery”, check Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.
        When I went to Optometry school, (in the last 4 years), “there was a study” which concluded that OrthoK Contact Lenses have no higher risk of causing an eye infection than do soft contact lenses.
        OrthoK contact lenses are the only FDA approved device shown to slow down myopic progression and the population that progresses the fastest is our young patient population.

      • John

        I think Jordan did give a pretty good, succinct distinction. The way my fiancee (an optometrist) explains it is that optometry is the medical specialty and ophthalmology is the surgical, just like you have neurologist and neurosurgeons or cardiologists and cardiac surgeons.

        • gschultz31

          not bad I would agree with that statement

    • ANOUSHEH MORTAZAVI

      Thank you for starting this discussion Dr. Brooks. It would have been nice if Science Friday had included an OD in this discussion. I was also disappointed since I’m a die hard fan of this podcast!
      Anousheh Mortazavi,OD

  • Mandy Amanda Michelle Feely

    My daughter developed nearsightedness even with going outside to play. She doesn’t have my eyesight at all but does have her father’s eyesight. I’m 40 in April and still have the eyesight I had as a child. My brother would be the same way, except he hit his head on his wife’s sleep apnea machine and that completely messed up his eyesight. Both of our parents have needed glasses for as long as we’ve known them but not their siblings.

  • Candice

    Definitely do not agree on her definition of optometrist vs ophthalmologist. Optometrists treat disease on a daily basis and in fact many ophthalmology offices hire optometrists to provide all care for patients except for surgery. This is misleading and in fact causes a delay of care for patients that can see an optometrist. Please educate yourself. Seems this OMD needs to go back to school and read up on scope of practice for ODs.

    • Anne Sumers MD

      Dear Candace,

      Please post your definition if ophthalmologists and optometry in 2 or 3 sentences.

      I have practiced ophthalmology for 30 years. I don’t employ an optometrist but I do employ ophthalmology techs and opticians. In my office, I fit glasses and contacts, treat crossed eyes, glaucoma, macular degeneration, dry eye, and I perform cataract surgery, laser surgery for diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

      Sincerely,
      Anne Sumers, MD
      Ophthalmologist

    • gschultz31

      Thank you Candace, sometimes i feel like I’m trapped in a parallel universe! I happened to be that optometrist you spoke of for 20 years, and I’ll put what I know about the eye and ocular disease up against any ophthalmologist!

    • gschultz31

      And maybe look at an optometry school curriculum. I think if these dinosaurs actually knew what we learned in optometry school they would be shocked and afraid.

      • Anne Sumers M.D.

        Hahaha do not think so.
        Feel free to take the board certification examination in ophthalmology!

    • gschultz31

      Thank you

  • kay h

    What about hooking a tiny pump to the eye that runs the eye fluid thru a tiny strainer that removes those annoying floaters and pumps the cleaned fluid back into the eye?

    • TIGGS

      sure. no worries there re possible infections, tissue damage, etc…

    • Anne Sumers M.D.

      The cleaned fluid is a vitreous gel, not a liquid, so it can’t be strained and returned. Ophthalmologists perform a surgery where the vitreous gel is removed entirely in cases of macular hole, epiretinal membrane, vitreous hemorrhage, or retinal detachment . However, vitrectomy surgery often causes cataract formation. Ophthalmologists do not perform vitrectomy surgery for benign floaters which are not causing problems with vision, but are just annoying. It is very important to note that NEW floaters or persistent flashing lights or a curtain over your vision can be symptoms of very serious problems — retinal tear, retinal detachment, or stroke– and you should call your ophthalmologist to be examined right away . Immediate diagnosis and treatment prevents permanent blindness. If you don’t have an ophthalmologist, go to an emergency room; they have ophthalmologists on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even Chrustmas Day!
      Sincerely,
      Anne Sumers, M.D.
      ophthalmologist

      • gschultz31

        Some have optometrists on call for eye emergencies, in our town the OMD’s refuse to take emergency call!

        • Anne Sumers M.D.

          What state?

  • Ben F

    Optometrists can do a lot more than prescribe glasses in a mall. While the ophthalmologist is correct in saying optometrists cannot perform surgery, the way she describes the profession of optometry is misleading. Optometrists play a large role in the diagnosis and treatment of ocular disease, including dry eye, conjunctivitis, glaucoma, and so forth. Get your facts straight!

    • Anne Sumers M.D.

      Dear Ben F,
      We are not at all anti- optometry! I’m sorry our definition off the top of our heads on a live radio program offended in any way .
      What would you suggest we say should this question come up again, in 2 to 3 sentences?
      Respectfully
      Anne Sumers MD
      Ophthalmologist

  • TIGGS

    someone below posts her brother hit his head and messed up his eyesight. first time I hear of this. What about most sports, where head injuries are common? What is the incidence of this happening? What are the possible mechanisms responsible for “messing up eyesight” secondary to banging one’s head?

    • Anne Sumers M.D.

      It’s hard to know what caused loss of vision in this case. Sometimes people confuse cause and effect. You can lose vision from direct blunt trauma to the eye, from internal bleeding, rupture of the globe, traumatic retinal detachment, and traumatic glaucoma.

  • gschultz31

    Sci Fri, as a media venue dispensing information to lay people, you should really do your homework before you have people on and make sure that your guests are unbiased and their information is up to date. These ophthalmologists and their understanding of what a modern optometrists training is is antiquated at best. Doctors representing the American Academy of Ophthalmology are notoriously anti-optometry. Their views will always be extremely biased . I have worked for twenty years as an medical optometrist in ophthalmology referral center. I did residency in ophthalmology practice and had extensive training in the management of complex eye diseases, pre and post operative care of all forms of ophthalmic surgery including cataract, glaucoma, refractive surgery, retinal surgery, and oculo-plastic surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology. If these “Eye MD’s” were being fair they would realize, they are not educated to current day optometric training, About 20% of optometrists now do residency training and some like myself specialized in eye diseases treatment and care of surgery patients. There are many differences in the training of OD’s just like their are differences in the training of MD’s. We are not all the same, and therefore can’t be labelled as such. Don’t spread propaganda please.

    • AndrewHoehn

      Ophthalmologists are biased, but Optometrists are somehow neutral, unbiased parties?

      Here are the unbiased facts.

      After college, ophthalmologists go to 4-years of medical school, followed by a year of internship, followed by 3-years of an ophthalmology residency. They can then optionally do a fellowship (typically 1-3 years) and become sub-specialized.

      After college, optometrists go to 4-years of optometry school, followed by an optional residency.

      “Scope of practice” between OD’s and MD’s is a hotly contested issue, no doubt. But I think the most accurate, unbiased way to explain the differences between ODs and MDs is to look at their training. Ophthalmologists go through 4-years of medical school before beginning their eye-specific training, Optometrists don’t.

      I agree that the MD in the program didn’t do a very good job of explaining the differences, but it’s silly to pretend that MD’s are somehow biased while OD’s are pure of heart with only the public’s interest in mind.

      More broadly, “scope of practice” is a larger issue that’s happening all-over in nearly every medical specialty in the country. You have Anesthesiologists and CRNAs, Family Physicians and NPs and many more situations where health care providers who haven’t gone to medical school, are stepping in to fill roles that used to be the sole purvey of MDs.

      This is certainly necessary. Our health care system would collapse without it. What I (personally) believe is important is honesty on both sides. You don’t need to go see an MD for every cold, or case of dry eye etc. But I’ve also seen many non-MD providers push to minimize the public-perception of the differences in their training, vs. MDs, which I feel is essentially dishonest.

      • Anne a Sumers MD

        Andrew —

        What is your 2 to 3 sentence definition of optometry vs ophthalmology?

        It is so difficult to give a simple explanation in layman’s terms.

        Thank you!

        sincerely,

        Anne Sumers MD

        • AndrewHoehn

          I admit it’s difficult, especially when it’s such a politically charged issue.

          In casual conversation? Usually something like, “Ophthalmologists go to medical school, Optometrists don’t. It’s a lot like the difference between a Primary Care Doctor, and a Nurse Practitioner.”

          Most people seem to get that pretty quickly. I’ve also heard many EyeMD’s refer to themselves as “Eye Surgeons” instead of “Eye Doctors”, which seems to do the trick as well, but doesn’t paint a complete picture.

          But really, it’s amazing how many people don’t know the difference. Myself included. I was born into a family of MD’s, I went to a great OD every year from the time I got my first pair of glasses. And I didn’t know the difference until a few months before my wife matched into an ophthalmology residency.

          • gschultz31

            Andrew,

            I could tell you were born into a family of MD’s before you said it. Any lay person would not claim to know so much about the differences in our training. Your wife being an ophthalmology resident is just icing on the cake. FYI in many major university programs with both optometry and medical school programs the basic sciences, such as anatomy, biochemistry, histology, neuroanatomy, general pharmacology etc. are taken together. See the program at UAB. Lets hope your wife does not perpetuate the lies these MD’s are feeding the public. And I would suggest until you have spent 4 years of your life in optometry school and a year in a residency program in an ophthalmology setting seeing 60 patients a day all with disease and pre/post surgery, many of whom were referred by MD’s, you should reserve your comment. Medical school does not have a monopoly on being challenging.

            “Usually something like, “Ophthalmologists go to medical school, Optometrists don’t. It’s a lot like the difference between a Primary Care Doctor, and a Nurse Practitioner.”

            And what the hell does that tell a lay person? You don’t even have any idea how much human anatomy, neuro-anatomy, biochemistry, histology, general medicine ,clinical medicine, general and ocular pharmacology etc. , an optometrist has in his training. If you did you would recognize it is a lot like medical school.

            Your comparisons of OD vs MD to PCP vs. nurse practitioner are insulting.
            NP’s are under the umbrella of organized medicine, they are not really totally independant, they must “check in” with their MD. OD’s are independant practitioners of the eye, they don’t need to ask for permission to treat. They are recognized as independant physician providers by medicare, CMS, medicaid, and most all third party insurers. Think of us as ophthalmologists that don’t perform surgery.

            Let’s hope the wife doesn’t graduate and sound as ridiculous as these two. Oh by the way we can see diabetics too. Stick to the eye surgeons tag, and pray your wife is a good surgeon.

          • AndrewHoehn

            Your comment is a great example of what makes some parts of this debate so disingenuous, and why it’s difficult for the public to get a clear, unbiased answer.

            We’re talking about facts: becoming an optometrist requires half the medical education that becoming an ophthalmologist does. Four years vs. eight.

            And in response, you call me a lier and tell me I’m ridiculous and insulting?

            If you find facts offensive, I’m not sure what to say. Sorry?

            I’ve met plenty of great, skilled OD’s. And honestly, there are things that ODs are generally better at. If I needed a complicated refraction, or contacts fitted, or treatment for keratoconus, I know I’d probably get better care from those things from the average OD than the average MD, because while those things might be covered in an ophthalmology residency, they’re much more of an area of focus in OD training.

            I also know that if I needed treatment for glaucoma, or diabetic retinopathy, or macular degeneration, I’d probably get better care from the average MD than the average OD. Because while those things are covered in an OD program, they’re much more of an area of focus in an ophthalmology residency.

            The difference is, nearly every ophthalmologist I’ve talked to would happily admit that OD’s are better at those (and other) things. While you seem to have a hard time confronting facts.

          • gschultz31

            I have no problem confronting facts when they are accurate, yours are just not accurate. They are about as off as the ophthalmologists in this crapy news release. By my count I have five years of clinical and didactic training in the eye and the diseases that effect it and how to treat. 4 in optometry school and 1 in residency.

            The mistake your making is length of time in school is not directly proportional to skill level necessarily. This is especially true when 4 years of that education have little to do with the eye directly. In my 4 years of optometry school I learned everything I needed to know about all of the systemic diseases that can effect the eye and how to treat and appropriately manage them. Had all the same basic sciences as medical school and the necessary pharmacology ( systemic and ocular) to treat anything I might encounter with oral ,topical or injectable therapy. I actually teach a course on ocular injections to optometry students when i practiced in Tennessee where OD’s are licensed to do ocular injections. Believe it. In my career I fully expect we will be doing lasers in most states.

            A general ophthalmologist has three years of training in which o learn everything about the eye and the diseases that affect it, and learn how to do eye surgeries and then perfect that. That’s 5 years vs. 3 , advantage optometry. Optometry training is heavily didactic (classroom/ lab work) with clinical rotations ( on the job training) seeing live patients; MD training is only on the job training. See one, do one, teach one.

            Ask your wife how much ophthalmology training she had in 4 years of medical school. I’ll tell you , none. Frankly I’ve had discussions with ophthalmologists who believe they use little of the general medical knowledge in everyday practice. In fact some have told me that optometry actually has designed a better curriculum to educate eye doctors about the eye and the systemic diseases that affect it than the traditional medical route.

            I can admit that ophthalmologists are better surgeons than I am because they are trained in that area through repetition and practice, and have practiced that more than I have. Some OD’s like myself specialize their training in ocular disease and surgical care. I have twenty year experience in treating medical glaucoma and have had extensive training in management of post-op care of glaucoma surgeries for 6 years with a glaucoma specialist. I would dare say you’d be in as good or better hands with me than many of the ophthalmologists I meet.

          • Anne Sumers M.D.

            In the real world of medical practice, ophthalmology and optometry get along great and often work together happily.

          • gschultz31

            I’ve worked directly with real surgeons for twenty years, surgeons that do 40-50 cataract surgeries in a day, and I can tell you in the settings I’ve worked in I am sure I’ve seen more patients since my residency with glaucoma and every other eye disease than you have. I’ve also seen more pre and post cataract surgery patients than you have and your are ten years my senior! I’ve got along great with them all.

            Your quote:
            ‘In my office, I fit glasses and contacts, treat crossed eyes, glaucoma, macular degeneration, dry eye, and I perform cataract surgery, laser surgery for diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.”

            Hers the difference, while I was specializing my skills in medical management of eye disease, you are basically practicing medical optometry, with a little bit of surgery. Your a small player and practices like yours will become extinct. I’m betting you do 8-10 surgeries on your surgery day am I right?

            Surgeons who have as much time as you apparently do to take selfies of yourself in the OR are generally not very busy surgeons, that’s why they practice optometry.

          • Anne Sumers M.D.

            You still haven’t given us a 2 sentence definition. People aren’t that interested in the question– there were 49 questions, and only 1 about optometry . )

          • Anne Sumers M.D.

            Thank you! There was so much to talk about! Keratoconus, contact lenses, glaucoma , cataract surgery intraocular lenses! And all in 20 minutes!
            I love Science Friday so it was a special treat to meet Ira Flato !

          • ANOUSHEH MORTAZAVI

            “Optometrists provide Primary Vision Care, including comprehensive eye examinations and the diagnosis, treatment, and management of most eye conditions and diseases. ”

            This is from our website for UC Berkeley School of Optometry.

            More information can be had at the American Optometric Association:AOA.ORG , and from their website, “Doctors of optometry provide two-thirds of all primary eye care in the United States.”

            Whether you go to an optometrist or ophthalmologist for your primary eye care, the most important thing is that you are comfortable and confident that he or she is providing you with excellent care. Optometrists can diagnose all eye diseases and treat most with medications and injections (depending on the state law), however, an optometrist will refer you to an ophthalmologist for eye surgery.

            Anousheh Mortazavi,OD

            Assistant Clinical Professor.

        • gschultz31

          You can’t do it in 2-3 sentences……..

    • Anne Sumers MD

      Every single ophthalmologist —
      100% of ophthalmologists do 4 to 7 years of residency, a hospital based medical and surgical training.
      This is done after 4 years of medical school.
      Sincerely
      Anne Sumers MD

      • gschultz31

        Really,

        With all due respect, general ophthalmology residency is three years not four unless your counting your internship year which is not in ophthalmology and is certainly not in any great depth, or unless you’re double boarded in retina and glaucoma or something or have additional fellowships. I know because I trained first year ophthalmology residents in my practice ( a large ophthalmology practice), and frankly ( and I say this with all humility) they know less about the eye than third year optometry students. Since you brought it up, maybe you should tell the public how much exposure “Eye MD’s” have to eye care or treatment of eye diseases in their 4 years of Medical school. I’ll tell you none. I have a brother who is an MD, and his exposure to ophthalmology in 4 years of medical school , was one week in a neuro-ophthalmologists office. That is it.

        Maybe you should also tell the public that your eye education starts with your three years of residency training. Your exposure to the eye starts with your residency, so the way I see it, 100% of ophthalmology residents better do residency. They have to learn everything about the eye in three years, but they are fast learners. They also have to learn how to do surgery and practice performing that surgery which occupies the majority of their time during residency.

        How much time could possibly be left to study optics, refraction, physiological optics, ocular pharmacology, didactic ( classroom study) of eye diseases, ocular biology and embryology, anterior segment disease courses, posterior segment disease courses and in depth ocular anatomy, neuro-ophthalmic diseases, strabismus, and normal and abnormal binocular function.

        Optometrists have didactic courses in all of these areas, and lab study as well. To my knowledge ophthalmologists do not have this.

        About 20% of optometrists do residency training seeing hundreds of patients per week to specialize their skills in a certain area. This number is growing.

        You answer is short, like your understanding. You are so clouded by what the old guys who trained you told you about our profession. I guess that is why we have gained expanded scope of privileges laws in every state and OD’s are doing laser surgery in three states.

        • gschultz31

          Your views and understanding are every bit as old as that phoropter at the top of your column!

          • Anne Sumers M.D.

            Excellent observation. It is a 1945 photograph from the American Academy of Ophthalmology Museum if Vision.

          • gschultz31

            exactly.

        • Anne Sumers M.D.

          Ophthalmologists graduate medical school ( usually at the top of their class), then spend 1 year doing internship and 3 years of ophthalmology training in diseases and surgery of the eye, and ophthalmologic manifestations of systemic disease. Every single ophthalmologist does a 3 year residency. (80% of optometrists do not do any Residency of any kind)

          Ophthalmologists understand diabetes, stroke, carotid artery disease, rheumatoid arthritis, sarcoidosis , and a host of other systemic diseases which can cause anything from sudden loss of vision to double vision to dry eye to blindness.

          For instance, if an 80 year old man came to my office complaining of jaw pain and a tender scalp– and no eye problems at all– I would have him tested immediately for temporal arteritis, which can cause sudden complete loss of vision which is irreversible .

          • gschultz31

            Do you honestly believe optometrists don’t know that? I’ve diagnose hundreds of case of temporal arteritis in my 21 year career. I understand diabetes, stroke, carotid artery disease, rheumatoid arthritis, sarcoidosis , and a host of other systemic diseases . I’ve lectured all over the country and in Canada and Israel on all of those topics at one time or another in my career I have over 200 invited lectures to my credit. Do you really believe this is news to me or any optometrist for that matter?

          • gschultz31

            I noticed your residency has reduced from seven years to three, what happened? And you started to learn about the eye on your first day of residency,

            3 years of eye education to my 5 , advantage optometry,

          • Anne Sumers M.D.

            No, you didn’t read it correctly or add correctly. Ophthalmologists are medical doctors who graduate medical school at the top of their class, and complete 4 years of after medical school training in diseases and surgery of the eyes. 4 plus 4 equals 8.

          • gschultz31

            Every single ophthalmologist —

            “100% of ophthalmologists do 4 to 7 years of residency” your words not mine, I’m guessing you did three.

            Your keep ignoring the fact that your first four years of medical school teach you little to nothing about the eye. General ophthalmology residency is 3 years.

    • Anne Sumers M.D.

      Thank you! It was great fun! I love Science Friday, and I’m a science nerd! There was soooo much to talk about and so many good questions! Flashes, floaters, keratoconus, LASIK, progressive bifocals, infections, narrow angle glaucoma and open angle glaucoma symptoms. In 20 minutes!

  • Lori Lee

    I am dismayed that a public forum has invited an OMD that is anti-optometry to spread incorrect information regarding optometry. We can definitely treat eye infections, red eyes, and most medical eye related health issues. To refer to us as “mall” doctors is a disservice to the medical community. We do not only do refraction. Our exams would then be 10minutes long. Our office check patient’s eye pressures, peripheral vision, and take retinal photos. A lot of offices have OCT scans to check patient’s optic nerve and manage glaucoma. What this Ophthalmologist is saying is just plain FALSE and I am very upset that NPR is part of spreading this incorrect information.

    • Anne Sumers MD

      Dear Lori Lee,
      Oh gosh we are not anti-optometry in any way!
      It is hard in a few sentences to describe the difference between optometry and ophthalmology especially in laymen’ terms.
      How would you define it in 2 to 3 sentences?
      Very respectfully,
      Anne Sumers, MD

      • gschultz31

        OK here goes: Optometrists are primary eye care doctors of the eye. They can prescribe vision correction with glasses and contact lenses even low vision devices. They diagnose and treat any and all diseases of the eye with topical, oral medications and injectable medications (in some states) and can perform laser surgery as determined by state law. They medically manage patients pre and post-operatively for all ophthalmic surgeries.

        That’s four sorry.

        • Anne Sumers M.D.

          And the definition of ophthalmologist?

          • gschultz31

            You tell me, quid pro quo Dr Starling………….

  • Steve

    I should not have posted my comment — it wasn’t meant to offend optometrists but it came off that way. I repeat that mine is a very good contact lens technician, but I knew she would not handle my medical problem well. I knew that because of the way that clinic works. Again, I call it a money factory. They have about 12 girls at the desk booking and doing low end exam work and then the ophthalmologists see their patients and the optometrist sees hers. She’s pressed for time and can handle the calculations of the contacts alright, but I took her out of her comfort zone and also. . . I guess challenge her by saying I needed the ophthalmologist must have messed her up. I don’t think I was wrong, knowing her style. But I paid.
    Anyway, life is one big learning experience. It continues until the day you drop. This was just one more day.

  • Bernadette Ichigui

    Wow! One person in particular on this discussion is very rude and childish. Make me wonder if he belittles his patients with name-calling when they do not understand a complex medical issues. I would never allow him to be my patient.

    The doctors on the show should have a better understanding of the two professions, as I assume this is NOT the first time someone has pointed out their misunderstanding. To the rest of you, you all need your own “30 second elevator speech” to describe your profession. How else do we know which type of doctor to see???

    If you cannot accurately describe your profession in a few sentences, then your potential clients may wonder if you could accurately describe complex medical situations to help them to make an informed medical decision. Do not forget that WE, the patients, choose YOU, not the other way around (of course, you have the right to reject the selection). You take for granted your advanced education that the rest of us do not have. I work in IT. I must describe my own complex field to laypeople every day. I know that the world does not revolve around my own profession.

    The responses to Dr. Sumer, as I interpret them, have been “oh it’s too hard to answer, but let me further complain about how I feel marginalized in my profession.” Not a productive response if you really want to educate people on your field. It starts with YOU because YOU chose the profession.

    • Bernadette Ichigui

      Damn you typos! “I would never allow him to be my DOCTOR.”

      • Anne Sumers M.D.

        Hahahaha spell check makes writing about ophthalmology very difficult! You should see what it changes keratoconus and macular degeneration to!

    • Anne Sumers M.D.

      Thank you Bernadette! I am just trying to educate people about their vision and eyes, and what each of us can do to keep sharp clear vision our whole lives.

    • gschultz31

      OK here goes: Optometrists are primary eye care doctors of the eye. They can prescribe vision correction with glasses and contact lenses even low vision devices. They diagnose and treat any and all diseases of the eye with topical, oral medications and injectable medications (in some states) and can perform laser surgery as determined by state law. They medically manage patients pre and post-operatively for all ophthalmic surgeries.

      That’s four sorry.

  • Anne Sumers M.D.

    Article from the Atlantic about why optometrists are allowed to perform eye laser surgery without an M.D. or attending medical school: politics, political lobbying, and half a million dollars of political money.

    http://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2011/02/kentuckys-new-eye-surgeons-no-medical-degree-required/71758/

    Kentucky’s New Eye Surgeons: No Medical Degree Required

    If you need laser eye surgery in the state of Kentucky, or a little cosmetic work around the eyelids, it now behooves you to ask your prospective surgeon the following question before signing the operative consent form:

    “Say doc, did you go to medical school?”

    Kentucky joined the company of Oklahoma last week as the second state to conflate optometrists and ophthalmologists. Only ophthalmologists are the sort of doctors who graduated from medical school, did an internship, completed a three-year residency in eye surgery, possibly a fellowship after that, and have achieved and maintained national board certification through a program of lifelong learning in their specialty.

    Optometry schools (four-year programs focused on optics to prescribe glasses and contacts and the diagnosis and management of certain eye-related diseases) have a tough application process too, and many of the same students going into optometry could have chosen medicine. But nobody ever really faces a clear-cut choice of going into optometry or ophthalmology. Even if you do exceedingly well in medical school, you could easily miss out on an ophthalmology residency slot. Ophthalmology is among the most selective specializations in medicine. Yet despite having earned a reputation within medical science as one of its most advanced and storied fields, these days ophthalmology is challenged with its branding, of all things. Perhaps it’s the funny spelling?

    Mistaking optometry for ophthalmology was no Mr. Magoo moment.
    Nationwide, about 30 percent of consumers don’t know the difference between the two types of eye doctors, according to a survey conducted by the National Consumer’s League (the NCL designed the study independently, then applied for and received unrestricted funding from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, which did not commission the study). Ninety-five percent of the 600 Americans surveyed wanted an M.D. wielding the scalpel or the laser if they needed eye surgery. Regular everyday people seem to sense that the eyes are part of the body, that serious disease might have something to do with the whole, and that at the very least, you might want a full-service clinician involved if something becomes complicated enough for an invasive procedure.

    Proponents of optometry’s expansion argued that having optometrists perform in-office laser eye procedures, inject medications into eyes, and cut out “lumps and bumps” around the eyes increases health care access for Kentucky’s rural citizens (Kentucky’s Medicaid program can spend $150 in transportation credits for a $50 ophthalmology check-up). Optometrists outnumber ophthalmologists by a ration of four to one and can be found in most Kentucky counties.

    But while you could easily be forgiven for imagining that Kentucky’s leadership must now be hot on the trail of other ways to foster health care accessibility, like chiropractic spine surgery or cosmetic surgery parlors, do not expect the complete democratization of medicine until back adjusters and cosmetologists can pay to play with the same skill as optometrists. Mistaking optometry for ophthalmology was no Mr. Magoo moment.

    “If you go back and look at our involvement in politics in terms of contributions, we’ve always been involved,” says Dr. Ian Benjamin Gaddie, president-elect of the Kentucky Optometric Association. “We work hand-in-hand in the community with these people and that makes a huge difference.”

    Efforts included lobbying state legislators while they were immobilized in the optometric examining chair, reports indicate.

    “In many states it’s just how the stars line up, and how your luck goes as you run the gamut through the political process,” Dr. Gaddie told me.

    The Louisville Courier-Journal’s Frankfort bureau chief Tom Loftus followed the blue grass stardust:

    “Kentucky optometrists and their political action committee have given campaign money to 137 of the 138 members of the state legislature and Gov. Steve Beshear, contributing more than $400,000 as they push for a bill to expand their practices.

    Members of the Kentucky Optometric Association and its PAC have given at least $327,650 to legislative candidates in the last two years alone and have hired 18 lobbyists to help them make their case.

    They also gave a total of at least $74,000 more to Beshear’s re-election campaign, the Republican gubernatorial campaign of Senate President David Williams and the House and Senate political caucuses.”

    • gschultz31

      This is old news, I was active in supporting that legislation 2-3 years ago along with many OD’s nation wide. The article you cite was written by an MD, no biased there ! You’re a little late to the game. The people who really won in this situation were the people in the rural areas of Kentucky. Now they will not have to travel 4-5 hours to have a laser PI performed by an ophthalmologist which typically takes two- five minutes to perform. Unfortunately because the opposition, organized ophthalmology, is so vehemently opposed to optometrists expansion, they have to fight it in this way. The fact is they are teaching laser courses in most all optometry schools across the country, I had laser courses and lab in 1993.

      I find it interesting that organized medicine will let a nurse do any and all types of injections all over the body, or a NP or PA suture up wounds, and medically manage diabetics etc. Both of those professions have far fewer hours of basic sciences, and clinical medicine and pharmacology and pathology than optometrists do. What’s the difference?

      The simple fact is we compete with you, and your profession doesn’t like it, and the fact is that gap between us is narrowing.

      Here it is, organized medicine is ultimately in control of those professions, and they are not in control of optometry. Times are changing and optometry’s role is only going to expand. It’s like that Charles Schwab commercial where the college graduate son is talking to his father about investing. He asks his father if his broker makes bad decisions, does he still get charged a fee, and his father says of course that’s the way the world works. His son then replies, “Times are changin’ dad”.

      This add illustrates a simple concept. The only thing that is inevitable and certain is change. It is unrealistic for you to think that nothing will change in the healthcare landscape in the next ten years If you have felt safe in your ophthalmology cocoon for the last 20 years, you have been asleep. I’ve been in practice for twenty years now. I have seen optometrists win in state after state, bill after bill, for 20 years running with expansion of practice bills. They achieved these victories because they are qualified and have the education, and are willing to do more and learn more, and further their training. This is evidenced by their recent adoption of board certification. They have laser privileges in three or four states now. Injectables in many states, and almost all states give OD’s the privilege to write for controlled substances. We are organized and dedicated to our mission to further our profession. Who is ophthalmology to tell us what are the limits of our potential ?

      As long as we are willing to put the additional time in to learn and train to do these procedures, which trust me organized optometry will make certain we do, there will be only positive change in the healthcare landscape because of it.

  • Chad

    I had surgery on my left eye when i was 7 for a floating eye I’m now 44 and it bothers me and has done so I have had it looked at but they say nothing is wrong but im bothered by light and when I’m tired it starts floating any ideas l

  • Johnnie Hall

    Johnnie Hall
    I have an eye problem which has recently developed in the last couple days. On July 1, 2016 I was examined by an Ophthalmologist which was a follow up to cataract surgery to left eye. In examining my right eye, the surgeon pushed hard against eye, and I felt it. That evening my right eye starts to hurt and have been hurting for two days. What could possible be the problem?

  • Starlyc

    I did this test and I can still see the object when I close either eye. 😐 I’m baffled. Can this be explained to me?

  • Dayle Hudson

    After my cataract surgery I got an eye condition called can’t be sure of spelling, blepharitis. Now use erythromycin ophthalmic mic ointment USP 0.5% lower lids every night. Was the catrac surgery the reason for this?
    a

  • jetsteve

    I have a question in a different direction. Why, during an eye exam, is it important for me to guess at what are very blurry lines? Logic would seem to dictate that only the lenses that make my vision clear would be relevant. I fear I have gotten a wrong Rx (unfilled) and don’t want to spend on another exam, so perhaps education will resolve the issue for me. (A reason that I don’t think the Rx is correct is that the degree of magnification for near [reading] is not strong enough in reading glasses.)

