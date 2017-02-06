Bringing Sensation To Bionic Limbs

Close your eyes, and slowly flex your bicep. Even without looking, you can still feel how contracted your muscle is, due to sense information sent back to your spinal cord. But for people with bionic appendages, that sense information isn’t there.

“When I move my bionic ankles, I don’t feel the movement of my ankles,” says Hugh Herr, who lost his lower legs after an ice climbing accident. “And when the torque increases on my bionic ankle joints, I don’t feel that torque.”

Herr is uniquely suited to learn from, and improve upon, the limitations of bionic limbs, because he co-directs the Center for Extreme Bionics at MIT. And in his latest work, he and his team have developed a new type of muscle graft that relies on the contracting-stretching relationship of muscle pairs to provide electrical feedback to the central nervous system—an advance that could allow patients to feel the position of their bionic limb, and how much load it’s bearing.

Credit: Biomechatronics Lab

The new study, in the journal Science Robotics, has only demonstrated this possibility in rats. But it could eventually solve some of the problems humans experience due to severed nerves, such as phantom pain, because the muscle graft attaches to nerves in the amputated limb. “In an amputation, the nerve is kind of dangling in the wind, if you will,” Herr says. “So one thing we’re doing is giving nerves what they want. And for motor nerves—motor nerves want muscle cells to attach to.”

Shriya Srinivasan, lead author on the research, and a graduate student in Herr’s lab, says the way modern amputations are performed is “literally the same procedure I found in a textbook from the 1860s.” If this technique succeeds in human trials, she says, it could update amputation techniques, and allow prosthetics to function at their full potential.