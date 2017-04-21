Can Science Survive In A More Politicized Age?

This Saturday thousands will join the March for Science in Washington, D.C. in the name of evidence-based decision-making in all levels of government. The planned demonstration, which falls on Earth Day, was inspired by the successful Women’s March that took place this past January, which drew hundreds of thousands to the National Mall and cities across the globe.

This weekend’s protest aims to be equally massive. More than 500 satellite marches have been planned for all over the world, including in all 50 U.S. states. The march’s mission as stated on its website reads:

“Science should neither serve special interests nor be rejected based on personal convictions. At its core, science is a tool for seeking answers. It can and should influence policy and guide our long-term decision-making.”

The idea that support for science is a bipartisan issue and not a rallying point for the Democratic Party has been a tricky needle to thread, given the current administration’s anti-science policies. In the three months that President Trump has been in office, he has called for a dramatic reduction in federal funding of scientific research and hampered the efforts at various government agencies to combat climate change. At the same time Congress has rolled back important environmental regulations enacted under the Obama administration. These actions have emboldened some members of the scientific community to participate in this Saturday’s public stand in support for science, while others worry that political activism could harm the credibility of scientists.

It’s clear which side Congressman Bill Foster (D-IL) lands on this issue. As a former physicist, he’s the only congressman in the House of Representatives with a Ph.D. in the natural sciences, and he openly encourages other scientists who are considering running for public office. Foster is joined by Lydia Villa-Komaroff, a biologist and co-chair of the March for Science, and Meg Urry, a professor of physics and astronomy at Yale University, for a discussion about the core issues underpinning this Saturday’s march.

Plus, biologist and Californian Michael Eisen talks about his bid for the U.S. Senate. And David Evans, the executive director of the National Science Teachers Association, describes the role that teachers can play in a world where science is increasingly politicized.