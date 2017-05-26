 05/26/2017

Chasing Space: Astronaut Leland Melvin’s Journey From Sports To Space

Leland Melvin and his dogs for his official NASA portrait. Credit: NASA

Astronaut Leland Melvin didn’t have a straight trajectory into the NASA astronaut program. He grew up as a nerdy kid in Lynchburg, Virginia, interested in science and sports. After college, he was drafted into the National Football League. But when injuries sidelined him, he pursued his other interest and became an engineer at NASA. Melvin would eventually make it through the NASA astronaut program and onto two missions to the International Space Station. He also authored a book, “Chasing Space: An Astronaut’s Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances.” He joins Ira to talk about the different stops on his journey, and the groups and communities that supported him.

[Read an excerpt from Melvin’s book about daily life aboard the International Space Station.]

Leland Melvin

Leland Melvin is a former NASA astronaut and the author of Chasing Space: An Astronaut’s Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances (Amistad, 2017). He’s based in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Visit Leland Melvin’s website for kids.

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

