Create Your Own Tractor Beam

The tractor beam has been an iconic feature of the scifi genre since the early days of Star Wars, when the Death Star pulled in the Millennium Falcon with sonic waves, trapping the spacecraft and its crew. But as cool as it was to see on the big screen, it was merely a fictional piece of tech. That is until 2015, when a group of physicists at the University of Bristol developed a model that could levitate a small particle (up to 3 mm) using sonic waves.

The group has since taken things one step further. Azier Marzo, a research associate at the University of Bristol, and a team of colleagues improved the model they built a year ago, streamlining it so that the device can be built by anyone with a 3D printer. It’s still nowhere near strong enough to levitate large objects, let alone the Millennium Falcon, but Azier says the playful device has some practical uses. He joins Ira to discuss the mechanics behind the DIY tractor beam and his hopes of seeing everyone’s Star Wars fantasies one day come true.