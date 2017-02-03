CRISPR Patent Battles, a Super-Sized Space Launch, and the Rise of Commuter Drones

This week, the U.S. Patent Office ruled in favor of the Broad Institute in an early case over rights to the gene-editing technique known as CRISPR. The CRISPR-Cas9 technique, which allows scientists to search and replace specific genetic sequences in a genome, has been the subject of intense legal battles between the Broad Institute and the University of California, home to CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna.

[Just how easy is it to edit DNA?]

Speaking in a press conference Wednesday, Doudna said that the ruling was not the end of the story and that the University of California would likely win a patent over a broader use of the technology. “They have a patent on green tennis balls; we will have a patent on all tennis balls,” she said.

IEEE Spectrum’s Amy Nordrum joins Ira to discuss the case and other news from the week in science, including an update on California’s Oroville Dam spillway, a look at an Indian space launch that put 104 small satellites in orbit, and plans in Qatar for autonomous flying drones—for people.