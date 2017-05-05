Despite Investment, A Shortage Of Spacesuits

Since 2007, NASA has invested more than $200 million in developing new spacesuits. But a new audit warns the agency may still not have them ready in time for the next mission to take astronauts beyond low-Earth orbit. Furthermore, there’s a limited supply of suits for the International Space Station astronauts, and it needs to last until at least 2024.

Loren Grush, science reporter for The Verge, explains what options NASA has to outfit its astronauts.

