Despite Investment, A Shortage Of Spacesuits
4:49 minutes
4:49 minutes
Since 2007, NASA has invested more than $200 million in developing new spacesuits. But a new audit warns the agency may still not have them ready in time for the next mission to take astronauts beyond low-Earth orbit. Furthermore, there’s a limited supply of suits for the International Space Station astronauts, and it needs to last until at least 2024.
Loren Grush, science reporter for The Verge, explains what options NASA has to outfit its astronauts.
[Space, as seen through a window.]
Loren Grush is a science writer at The Verge, in New York, New York.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.