Drunken Munchies, a Paper Centrifuge, and an Endangered Bumblebee

This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service added a new species to the federal endangered species list: the rusty patched bumblebee. The fuzzy pollinator became the first bee species in the continental United States to be listed as endangered. Agency officials said that populations of the rusty patched bumblebee have “plummeted” 87 percent since the 1990s. In this week’s news roundup, Popular Science senior editor Sophie Bushwick explains what might be in store for the rusty patched bumblebee and other bee species. She also describes new neuroscience research that could explain people’s tendency to get hungry when they’re drunk; a paper-based centrifuge design; and the link between warming waters and toxic shellfish.