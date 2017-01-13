Eight Years of Science Under Obama: Boom or Bust?

In 2009, when President Obama made his first inaugural address, he promised to “restore science to its rightful place.” The new administration had ambitious goals to address climate change, increase funds for basic research, and, of course, pass a significant healthcare reform bill. Eight years later, the president has followed through on many of these plans, while some never materialized.

During his first term, Obama focused on pushing through Obamacare, which has so far given 20 million Americans access to health insurance. If the Affordable Care Act—which also funds some medical research—withstands current Republican efforts to repeal and replace, it will remain the cornerstone of Obama’s scientific legacy.

During his second term, the president established the first-ever national standards to limit carbon pollution from power plants under his Clean Power Plan (CPP), and he also signed the historic Paris climate change agreement, committing the U.S to helping keep global temperatures from rising no more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

Progress was made in smaller scientific arenas as well. The president was bullish on STEM education, technology and data science, and scientific integrity. He even became the first president to publish in an academic journal while in office.

But others view the Obama years as somewhat of a mixed bag where science was concerned. The president spent much of his political capital during his first two years—when Democrats controlled Congress—trying to pass Obamacare. As a result, Obama wasn’t able to pass any significant climate change legislation while in office. And despite pushing for increased funding for federal research, science budgets across U.S. agencies are now lower than they were in fiscal year 2010.

As we approach the last week of President Obama’s time in the White House, we look back at what will become his science legacy.