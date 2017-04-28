 04/28/2017

Fear Not, Worrywarts, There’s An Upside To Those Thoughts

Credit: Shutterstock

What keeps you up at night? Whether it’s health or finances, or general existential ponderings, there’s plenty in life to fret about. So University of California-Riverside psychologist Katherine Sweeny recently took a look at what the research reveals about worry and how the emotional experience affects our health and well-being. It turns out, she says, there’s a positive side to worrying: it can motivate us and help us prepare for negative events. Not only that, but having no worries can be worse for us than having a moderate few.

Segment Guests

Kate Sweeny

Kate Sweeny is an associate professor of Psychology at the University of California-Riverside in Riverside, California.

