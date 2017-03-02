For Science Supporters, an Earth Day March on Washington

For scientists who see certain actions by the new Republican administration as attacks on their work, a March for Science, modeled after the January 21 Women’s March, has been gaining rapid interest. A Twitter account for the event—created on January 23—now has more than 300,000 followers.

And now, the March for Science has a date: April 22, Earth Day. The main march will be held in Washington D.C., but organizers say they are expecting dozens of satellite marches in other cities on the same day.

Caroline Weinberg, a public health researcher, science writer, and co-organizer of the march, explains why so many people think it’s a necessary action.