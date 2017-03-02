 02/03/2017

For Science Supporters, an Earth Day March on Washington

8:16 minutes

Credit: March For Science
For scientists who see certain actions by the new Republican administration as attacks on their work, a March for Science, modeled after the January 21 Women’s March, has been gaining rapid interest. A Twitter account for the event—created on January 23—now has more than 300,000 followers.

And now, the March for Science has a date: April 22, Earth Day. The main march will be held in Washington D.C., but organizers say they are expecting dozens of satellite marches in other cities on the same day.

Caroline Weinberg, a public health researcher, science writer, and co-organizer of the march, explains why so many people think it’s a necessary action.

Segment Guests

Caroline Weinberg

Caroline Weinberg is a science writer and co-founder of the March for Science. She’s based in New York, New York.

About Christie Taylor

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

