Genetically Modified Parasite Shows Promise for Malaria Vaccine
11:37 minutes
What’s the best way to immunize the human body against the malaria parasite? One approach is to use the parasite itself as a vaccine, as long as it’s been disabled somehow from fully infecting the human body.
A group in Seattle has completed early human testing on one such whole-organism vaccine, entailing a genetically modified version of the parasite that’s hobbled from reproducing and infecting the bloodstream. In a trial with 10 volunteers, they say the vaccine proved safe, and is ready to advance to further tests.
Stefan Kappe, a professor and Director for Translational Science at the Center for Infectious Disease Research, explains how it works and why it’s so challenging to develop a vaccine for malaria.
