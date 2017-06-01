 01/06/2017

Genetically Modified Parasite Shows Promise for Malaria Vaccine

11:37 minutes

Mosquitoes used for hosting and transmitting the malaria vaccine. Credit: Stefan Kappe
Mosquitoes used for hosting and transmitting the malaria vaccine. Credit: Stefan Kappe

What’s the best way to immunize the human body against the malaria parasite? One approach is to use the parasite itself as a vaccine, as long as it’s been disabled somehow from fully infecting the human body.

A group in Seattle has completed early human testing on one such whole-organism vaccine, entailing a genetically modified version of the parasite that’s hobbled from reproducing and infecting the bloodstream. In a trial with 10 volunteers, they say the vaccine proved safe, and is ready to advance to further tests.

Stefan Kappe, a professor and Director for Translational Science at the Center for Infectious Disease Research, explains how it works and why it’s so challenging to develop a vaccine for malaria.

Segment Guests

Stefan Kappe

Stefan Kappe is director for Translational Science at the Center for Infectious Disease Research in Seattle, Washington.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

Explore More

Malaria Parasite Lures Mosquitoes With Bait-and-Switch

The malaria parasite manufactures lemon-and-pine-scented aromas that attract mosquitoes.

Read More

Could Genetically Engineered Insects Squash Mosquito-Borne Disease?

Scientists have been able to genetically engineer malaria-resistant mosquitoes. But is it ethical to release them into the wild?

Read More