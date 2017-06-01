Genetically Modified Parasite Shows Promise for Malaria Vaccine

What’s the best way to immunize the human body against the malaria parasite? One approach is to use the parasite itself as a vaccine, as long as it’s been disabled somehow from fully infecting the human body.

A group in Seattle has completed early human testing on one such whole-organism vaccine, entailing a genetically modified version of the parasite that’s hobbled from reproducing and infecting the bloodstream. In a trial with 10 volunteers, they say the vaccine proved safe, and is ready to advance to further tests.

Stefan Kappe, a professor and Director for Translational Science at the Center for Infectious Disease Research, explains how it works and why it’s so challenging to develop a vaccine for malaria.