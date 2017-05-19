Getting Inside The Head Of A Muskox
17:15 minutes
How do you get to know rarely seen animals living in a remote part of the world? Some researchers view them from an airplane or capture and tag them to study. Wildlife biologist Joel Berger has another approach: He dresses up like a grizzly bear. Berger wants to know how the muskox—an ancient species that looks like a cross between a buffalo and a goat—handles stressful situations by studying what happens when a natural predator is around. “It’s hard to get inside the head of the animal,” says Berger.
His work is featured in Science Friday’s latest Macroscope video, “Bear In Mind The Muskox.” Berger joins Ira and Science Friday video producer Luke Groskin to discuss his work.
Joel Berger is a professor at Colorado State University and is a senior scientist for the New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society.
Luke Groskin is Science Friday’s video producer. He’s on a mission to make you love spiders and other odd creatures.
Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.