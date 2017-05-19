Getting Inside The Head Of A Muskox

How do you get to know rarely seen animals living in a remote part of the world? Some researchers view them from an airplane or capture and tag them to study. Wildlife biologist Joel Berger has another approach: He dresses up like a grizzly bear. Berger wants to know how the muskox—an ancient species that looks like a cross between a buffalo and a goat—handles stressful situations by studying what happens when a natural predator is around. “It’s hard to get inside the head of the animal,” says Berger.

His work is featured in Science Friday’s latest Macroscope video, “Bear In Mind The Muskox.” Berger joins Ira and Science Friday video producer Luke Groskin to discuss his work.