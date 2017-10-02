How Far Has Flint Come Three Years After Its Water Crisis Began?

Nearly three years ago, the city of Flint switched its water source from the City of Detroit to the Flint River. In that changeover, officials failed to apply correct corrosion treatment, which caused lead from service pipes to flood into the city’s drinking water. Mayor Karen Weaver declared a state of emergency in December 2015, and the following month, the EPA and FEMA placed the city in a federal state of emergency that would last until August. Since then, the city has switched back to the Detroit water source, and scientists, residents, and regulators have been working to bring down lead levels. Last month, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality tests showed that lead levels in Flint’s water system fell below federal “action level.” But residents are still advised to use filters on their faucets or bottled water for their drinking water.

Engineer Marc Edwards, who tested the first water samples and alerted officials of high lead levels, explains how lead can leach from pipes into drinking water, and discusses the different strategies for bringing down lead levels in Flint. Plus, environmental hydrologist Martin Kaufman describes the difficulty in locating existing lead pipes in city.

Plus, reporter Lindsey Smith of Michigan Public Radio talks about how other cities in Michigan are evaluating their own water infrastructure.