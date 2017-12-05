How Older Brains Could Benefit From Marijuana

A team of German and Israeli researchers working with mice have new data suggesting that while marijuana may affect cognition and memory, the results vary depending on age of the mouse. Writing for Nature Medicine this week, they describe how young mice fed low doses of THC (the main psychoactive component in marijuana) over a period of a month performed worse on cognitive and memory tests afterward. But they also found that the older mice—those over 12 and 18 months—performed better than they had before the trial. The old and young mice also showed different physical changes in their brains and gene expression after the treatment.

Staci Gruber, an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard University, directs programs investigating marijuana and the brain for the Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital. She explains the findings (she was not involved in the study), and discusses the path ahead for further research into marijuana’s effects on the brain.