How Spaceflight Alters the Eyes
11:47 minutes
Astronauts face a lot of challenges living in space. Ever tried to drink coffee in microgravity? But one of the more unexpected symptoms of spaceflight may be trouble reading fine print. And the solution may not be a new pair of glasses, but a pair of vacuum pants. Lauren Silverman of KERA News in Dallas joins Ira to talk about that and other selected short subjects in science from the week.
