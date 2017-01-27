 01/27/2017

How States Can Step Up for Science

27:21 minutes

Jerry Brown. Image via the office of Jerry Brown, design by Brandon Echter

In this age of so-called “alternative facts,” California governor Jerry Brown made one thing clear in his State of the State address this week: “Whatever they do in Washington, they can’t change the facts. And these are the facts: The climate is changing. The temperatures are rising—and so are the oceans.”

In this segment, Ira and Brown talk about how states can take the lead on issues like climate change and clean energy—with or without Washington, D.C. And we’ll hear from two government scientists who marched on Washington last week, and why they’re leery of President Trump’s plans for science.

