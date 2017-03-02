How to Hunt for Life as We Don’t Know It
16:51 minutes
How do you look for life elsewhere in the solar system if you have no idea what that life might look like? Mary Voytek, the senior scientist for astrobiology in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters, talks with Ira about the challenges of astrobiology and how different Earth environments can serve as analogs for designing astrobiology instruments and missions. Plus, Science Friday’s Chau Tu visits the Icy Worlds Simulation Lab at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to find out how scientists might plan missions to frozen places such as Europa.
Mary Voytek is Senior Scientist for Astrobiology in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington DC.
Chau Tu is Science Friday’s story producer/reporter. She drinks a lot of coffee and asks a lot of questions.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.