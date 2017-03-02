Human-Animal Hybrids Find Their Place in Medicine

On January 25, actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away due to complications from Type 1 diabetes, which she was diagnosed with when she was 33 years old. Unlike the more common Type 2, which is brought on by factors related to diet and exercise, Moore had physically lost the pancreatic cells used to produce insulin, found in a cluster of cells called islets.

Pancreatic islet transplantation has been used for decades to treat Type 1 diabetes, but there’s a problem with supply. These islets come from donor pancreases, and there aren’t enough to go around. Indeed, the United States is experiencing a shortage of donor organs of all types, and around 76,000 people are currently waiting for a transplant.

One way to mitigate the problem would be to grow replacement organs from human stem cells. Researchers first tried growing human tissue from stem cells in vitro, but had little success. Now scientists have decided to approach the problem from a different angle: growing the organ from human stem cells inside an animal host.

That goal is a long ways off, but this week the field reached an important milestone. Reporting in in the journal Nature, a group of Stanford researchers successfully grew a mouse pancreas inside a rat, resulting in what could be called a mouse-rat chimera.

Meanwhile, Jun Wu and colleagues from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies became the first to grow human cells inside a pig embryo, and published their findings Cell. It’s a significant step towards eventually growing vital organs from human stem cells in other animals.

Of course, creating an animal-human hybrid is filled with ethical concerns, which the researchers acknowledge and plan to address. Chief among them is the worry that human cells could accidentally be incorporated into an animal’s brain or reproductive organs. In response to growing political opposition to this type of research, in 2015 the National Institutes of Health imposed a moratorium on using public funds to insert human cells into animal embryos, forcing Wu and his colleagues to use private money to fund their research.

Wu joins Qiao Zhou, an associate professor in the Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology at Harvard University, to discuss the latest research.