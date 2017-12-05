Introducing Our New Show: Undiscovered
7:49 minutes
Are you the sort of Science Friday listener who loves learning about what it’s like to live in space or hunt for meteorites in Antarctica? Or perhaps you enjoy hearing about the discoveries that wouldn’t have happened, if not for a moment of serendipity early on? If this sounds like you, dear SciFri listener, then you’re in for a treat. Because Science Friday has a new documentary-style podcast where scientists take you behind the headlines, and describe what it’s really like to do science. It’s called Undiscovered, and it’s co-hosted by SciFri’s own Elah Feder and Annie Minoff. You can subscribe right here. Hope you like it!
Annie Minoff is co-host and producer of Undiscovered. She also plays the banjo.
Elah Feder is cohost and producer of Undiscovered. She used to do science in a lab, where many fruit flies came to untimely ends. Thankfully, no fruit flies were harmed in the production of our podcast.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.