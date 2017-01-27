Is Your Smartphone Weighing Down Your Workout?

Smartphones are becoming our closest gym buddies, counting reps, monitoring heart rate, and enlivening our routines. But a phone can also disrupt a workout. Talking and texting on your cell while walking on a treadmill can reduce your balance by 19 to 45 percent, according to a study in the journal Performance Enhancement and Health. Exercise science professor Michael Rebold, an author on the paper, works out the good and bad of adding your phone to your exercise routine.