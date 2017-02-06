LIGO Scientists Detect Another Cosmic Collision

This week, scientists using the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO, announced that they had detected another gravitational wave—the third ripple observed since September 2015. The findings were published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

The source of this most recent gravitational wave is a black hole 49 times larger than our sun that was formed by two colliding black holes located 3 billion light-years away. The data indicates that the spin of one or both of the black holes may have a tilted orbit, which can reveal clues to their origins. Theoretical astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan explains how this finding sheds light on black hole formation, and how it affects our understanding of general relativity and dark matter.

