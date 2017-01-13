 01/13/2017

Lucy and Psyche Asteroid Missions Explore the Early Universe

16:29 minutes

(Left) An artist’s conception of the Lucy spacecraft flying by the Trojan Eurybates. Trojans are fossils of planet formation and will supply important clues to the earliest history of the solar system. (Right) Psyche, the first mission to the metal world 16 Psyche will examine a landscape unlike anything explored before. Psyche will teach us about the hidden cores of Earth, Mars, Mercury and Venus. Credit: SwRI and SSL/Peter Rubin
(Left) An artist’s conception of the Lucy spacecraft flying by the Trojan Eurybates. Trojans are fossils of planet formation and will supply important clues to the earliest history of the solar system. (Right) Psyche, the first mission to the metal world 16 Psyche will examine a landscape unlike anything explored before. Psyche will teach us about the hidden cores of Earth, Mars, Mercury and Venus. Credit: SwRI and SSL/Peter Rubin

NASA recently announced plans for two different missions to investigate asteroids, those rocky remnants of the solar system.

The Lucy mission, scheduled for launch in 2021, will survey six different asteroids that follow Jupiter’s orbit. Cathy Olkin, the mission’s deputy principal investigator, says that these space rocks are clues to the conditions during early solar system formation.

Two years later, the Psyche spacecraft will take off for the asteroid belt to orbit an asteroid composed of metal. The asteroid will provide insight into the core of Earth and the other planets in our solar system, according to Lindy Elkins-Tanton, the Psyche mission’s principal investigator.

Segment Guests

Cathy Olkin

Cathy Olkin is Deputy Principal Investigator for NASA’s Lucy Mission and a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

More From Guest
Lindy Elkins-Tanton

Lindy Elkins-Tanton is the Principal Investigator of NASA’s Psyche Mission and director of the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.