Magnus Hirschfeld, The ‘Einstein Of Sex’

Before Alfred Kinsey began his work on human sexuality, there was an earlier pioneer of sexual studies: Magnus Hirschfeld. At the turn of the 20th century, Hirschfeld moved from Magdeburg, Germany, to Berlin, where he established his Institute for Sexual Science, and founded the first gay rights organization. His fame became so great that he became known as the “Einstein of Sex.” His goal was to prove, scientifically, that homosexuality was rooted in biology—and thus liberate gay men and lesbians from oppressive German laws. But his ideas soon fell into the wrong hands, with tragic consequences.

In the latest episode of SciFri's new spinoff podcast, "Undiscovered," co-hosts Annie Minoff and Elah Feder tell his tale, and debate whether scientific knowledge really does lead to justice, as Hirschfeld had hoped.