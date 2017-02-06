Need A Boost? Try An Exosuit

A tethered soft exosuit reduces the metabolic cost of running by 5% in a Wyss study funded by the DARPA Warrior Web program. Credit: The Wyss Institute at Harvard University



Imagine you’re out for a jog and you need a little extra oomph. Do you visualize a bear chasing you? Do you take a swig of your sports drink? Or do you turn your exosuit up to “high”?

Writing this week in the journal Science Robotics, researchers describe work on a “soft exosuit” that, in lab tests, could help a person expend about five percent less energy when running. Exosuit researcher Philippe Malcolm, one of the paper’s authors, says that wearable devices have the potential to improve human performance in more substantial ways than sweat-wicking fabric or bouncier shoes can. The researchers think that they can further enhance the energy-saving effects of their exosuit (which looks like a weightlifter’s belt combined with compression shorts), though they still need to make the device more accommodating and self-contained.

