‘New World’ Could Be Way Older Than We Thought

On November 16, 1992, paleontologist Richard Cerruti made a startling discovery: in the sandy soil unearthed by a Caterpillar backhoe at a construction site in San Diego, he spied bits of mastodon bones and teeth. Subsequent digs turned up heavy stones, which could have been used by early humans as anvils and hammers to get at marrow inside the bones, say paleoanthropologists Kathe and Steve Holen.

But the most unusual aspect of the fossil find was the age of the specimens. They appear to be 130,000 years old—more than 100,000 years older than the date most scientists agree humans first set foot in North America. These early human arrivals may have been Homo erectus, Neanderthals, or Denisovans; we can’t know, because no hominid bones were recovered at the site. But they likely weren’t Homo sapiens. Our species had yet to leave Africa. The details are in the journal Nature.

Warren Sharp is an expert on the type of uranium dating used in the study, and is based at the Berkeley Geochronology Center. Sharp, who was not involved in the research, told Science Friday: “We have to believe the date. The date is not the question in this study.” Instead, the criticism many scientists have is that, in the absence of actual hominid remains, these mastodon bones and stones don’t unequivocally prove that humans were present at the site. Perhaps another large animal stepped on the mastodon bones, crushing them. Or maybe geologic processes damaged the stones and bones, then deposited them at the site.

“This is quite an extraordinary claim, for which I would have liked to see extraordinary evidence,” Smithsonian paleoanthropologist Briana Pobiner wrote in an email. “While I don’t think we should rewrite the textbooks yet, I think the team have done their homework in crafting a strong argument for human involvement in the modification of the mastodon bones and stones at the Cerutti Mastodon site.”

In other words, this is when the real science begins. “There is no doubt that the evidence that they have presented here will be intensively scrutinized, as it should be,” wrote UC Berkeley paleoanthropologist Tim White in an email. And when the dust settles from those scientific skirmishes, perhaps an answer about our deep human history will emerge.