Notes on Composing for Science

Some of the best movies ever made go hand-in-hand with some of the best film scores ever composed. Take The Godfather’s score, for instance, which transports you to the Italian countryside, or the opening notes of Star Wars, which get your blood pumping for a thrilling space adventure.

But composing scores for films with scientific themes may not seem as straight-forward. For example, what music would you use to describe “geologic change”? What does “genetic adaptability” sound like? Those are questions that film composer Darren Fung had to answer when we he was tapped to score the three-part CBC/PBS documentary, The Great Human Odyssey.

Darren talks with Ira about the technique of scoring a science film. Below are clips from the documentary, which were composed and conducted by Darren Fung and performed by members of the Edmonton Symphony and Pro Coro Canada.

“This cue deals with the instability of the environment being a big driver of human evolution. Changes in the environment were constant, fast, extreme, and dangerous. Wet to dry, and back to wet again; fertile lands to desert wastelands—how did humans survive all of this? How did we avoid extinction? It’s our ability to adapt. As an example, during this cue, we talk about humans using ostrich egg shells to carry and store water.

“So how do we score adaptability? I don’t think you can, but what you do is that you can picture the danger, the apocalyptic nature of these extreme changes. You then move into something more inquisitive when you talk about innovation and adaptability—something quieter and pensive. Finally, you return to something bigger when we see, something angelic, something miraculous when we talk about human’s ingenuity and resilience, this helps us realize that yes, using ostrich eggs to hold and store water is really quite amazing!”

“Where did symbolic language begin? This cue takes us as we travel from some of the first signs of symbolic thought to the Blombos Cave in South Africa, looking at an archeological excavation. The possibilities of what humans can record are incredibly curious, and we want to capture that curiosity and mystery in the music. As we travel to Blombos, we realize the scientific significance behind what is there—it has often been called ‘the cradle of the human mind.’ The music has to play homage to the significance of Blombos, and that’s why we build and almost climax there.”

