On Being A Scientist (And Patent Holder) At Any Age

It’s estimated that nearly 500,000 pieces of space junk—often debris from broken satellites— pose a threat to spacecraft. Overcrowding in near-Earth orbit is a real problem that scientists are working to solve, and in 2014, high school sophomore Amber Yang set out to help find a solution. That year, debris from an old Chinese satellite collided with an active Russian satellite, and the remains of the collision threatened millions of dollars’ worth of U.S. space instruments.

Currently, tracking space junk relies on a statistical mathematical model that is continuously updated. However, a lot of debris travels in a nonlinear orbit, influenced by solar radiation, solar wind, and Earth’s gravity, and its path can change in unpredictable ways. Amber decided to develop a better tracking method. Using a computer program in MatLab, and drawing from community forums and open-source data sets, she created a program that relies on an artificial neural network, which, like the human brain, constantly updates itself with new information. By recognizing patterns and learning how space debris orbits are changing, her program can predict the future position of space junk with 98 percent accuracy. Amber joins Ira to discuss her award-winning science project.

Plus, can young scientists doing industry-level work keep their ideas from getting stolen? Joyce Ward, the director of education for the United States Patent and Trade Office, explains how students can protect their intellectual property and earn a patent at any age.