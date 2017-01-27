Scientific Simplicity by Design

Microscopes and centrifuges are basic tools of the lab bench, but not all laboratories can afford them. Bioengineer Manu Prakash has taken such constraints as a guiding principle in how he approaches design. For the Paperfuge, Prakash and his team took inspiration from a whirligig child’s toy and created a hand-powered paper centrifuge that can be used to separate blood samples. Meanwhile, origami principles informed the Foldscope, which sports a built-in lens that can magnify things up to 2,000 times. Each device costs no more than five dollars. Prakash talks about how scientific observation of seeming mundanities is key to his designs.

Want to explore the physics at work in a paper centrifuge? Try making this easy toy.