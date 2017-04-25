 04/28/2017

Sculpting The Unending Bloom

“If change is the only constant in nature, it is written in the language of geometry,” writes John Edmark in his artist’s statement. By tapping into the underlying geometry that determines the spatial arrangement of flower petals and pinecone scales, Edmark creates sculptures that endlessly spiral and bloom.

[Five ways to think about infinity.]

