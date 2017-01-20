 01/20/2017

Soft Robots Mimic Muscle to Expand the Body’s Limits

A demonstration of the sequential squeezing and twisting action of the robotic sleeve. Credit: Ellen Roche
Heart failure affects some six million adults in the United States. The disease results when weakened heart muscle isn’t able to flush blood and oxygen through the body’s circulatory system to the organs that depend on it. But what if failing hearts could get a robotic assist? Researchers have now developed a prototype that can do just that—in pigs. The squishy robot fits around the heart like a sleeve and keeps blood pumping, even after a heart attack. Ellen Roche and her team describe the device in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Soft robots like this could some day compensate for our bodies’ weaknesses, inside and out. Other researchers, like Panos Polygerinos, are developing external devices that can guide weakened hands or beef up bicep strength. In this segment, Roche and Polygerinos talk about their vision for our future selves, augmented by soft robots.

The prototyped soft robotic glove for users with hand impairments. The range of motion that can be achieved is shown here. Credit: Panagiotis Polygerinos
Segment Guests

Ellen Roche

Ellen Roche is a post-doctoral researcher at the National University of Ireland in Galway, Ireland.

Panos Polygerinos

Panos Polygerinos is an assistant professor in the School of Engineering at Arizona State University in Phoenix, Arizona.

