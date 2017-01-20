Soft Robots Mimic Muscle to Expand the Body’s Limits

Heart failure affects some six million adults in the United States. The disease results when weakened heart muscle isn’t able to flush blood and oxygen through the body’s circulatory system to the organs that depend on it. But what if failing hearts could get a robotic assist? Researchers have now developed a prototype that can do just that—in pigs. The squishy robot fits around the heart like a sleeve and keeps blood pumping, even after a heart attack. Ellen Roche and her team describe the device in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Soft robots like this could some day compensate for our bodies’ weaknesses, inside and out. Other researchers, like Panos Polygerinos, are developing external devices that can guide weakened hands or beef up bicep strength. In this segment, Roche and Polygerinos talk about their vision for our future selves, augmented by soft robots.