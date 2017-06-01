Solar Manufacturers Suffer as Panel Prices Drop
4:44 minutes
The price of solar photovoltaic panels is dropping, and solar manufacturers are being squeezed. But the lower prices are a good thing for homeowners who dream of turning their rooftops into solar energy farms. And the trend is great for solar installers, too. In this episode of Good Thing/Bad Thing, Bloomberg New Energy Finance analyst Ethan Zindler talks about the pros and cons of cheap solar.
Ethan Zindler is an analyst at Bloomberg New Energy Finance in Washington, D.C..
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday's senior producer.