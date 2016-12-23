Space Trivia, and a Cosmic Trip Planner

Did you know that, given enough time, the constellation we call the Big Dipper will one day become the Big Spatula? Or that the planet Venus really has it out for guests, with at least three different ways to finish off a visitor in short order? Dean Regas, outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory, joins Ira to share some of his favorite facts about the universe we live in. Plus, we’ll take a look ahead to the big astronomical event of 2017, the total solar eclipse. On August 21, a strip of land running across the entire continental United States will have a chance to see the eclipse, so plan your travel now.