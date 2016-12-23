 12/23/2016

Space Trivia, and a Cosmic Trip Planner

12:00 minutes

This is an artist's concept of the electric wind at Venus. Rays represent the paths that oxygen and hydrogen ions take as they are pulled out of the upper atmosphere. Credit: NASA/Goddard/Conceptual Image Lab, Krystofer Kim
This is an artist’s concept of the electric wind at Venus. Rays represent the paths that oxygen and hydrogen ions take as they are pulled out of the upper atmosphere.
Credit: NASA/Goddard/Conceptual Image Lab, Krystofer Kim

Did you know that, given enough time, the constellation we call the Big Dipper will one day become the Big Spatula? Or that the planet Venus really has it out for guests, with at least three different ways to finish off a visitor in short order? Dean Regas, outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory, joins Ira to share some of his favorite facts about the universe we live in. Plus, we’ll take a look ahead to the big astronomical event of 2017, the total solar eclipse. On August 21, a strip of land running across the entire continental United States will have a chance to see the eclipse, so plan your travel now.

Segment Guests

Dean Regas

Dean Regas is outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory and co-host of the PBS program Star Gazers in Cincinnati, Ohio.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.