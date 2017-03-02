 02/03/2017

Tapping Into Existing Bandwidth to Create Community WiFi

8:34 minutes

Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock

In some cities, free public wifi is popping up in parks, downtown centers, and other busy public spots, but open connections and access to affordable internet are still missing in certain parts of the country. In Pittsburgh, Adam Longwill, the executive director of Meta Mesh Wireless Communications, is creating a “mesh network”—wifi access points that are built off of existing bandwidth. Longwill talks about how he built this community network.

Segment Guests

Adam Longwill

Adam Longwill is executive director of Meta Mesh Wireless Communities in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

Attack of the Internet of Things

The Achilles heel of the internet turns out to be all the stuff that’s connected to it.

Read More

Beer Science: Crafting the Perfect Pint

Two of Oregon's craft brew experts pore over hops, yeast, malt, and the microbiology of beer.

Read More