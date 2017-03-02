Tapping Into Existing Bandwidth to Create Community WiFi
In some cities, free public wifi is popping up in parks, downtown centers, and other busy public spots, but open connections and access to affordable internet are still missing in certain parts of the country. In Pittsburgh, Adam Longwill, the executive director of Meta Mesh Wireless Communications, is creating a “mesh network”—wifi access points that are built off of existing bandwidth. Longwill talks about how he built this community network.
Adam Longwill is executive director of Meta Mesh Wireless Communities in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.