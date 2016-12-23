The Amazing Expanding, Accelerating Universe

In 1998, teams led by astrophysicists Saul Perlmutter, Brian Schmidt, and Adam Riess announced a surprising finding: Rather than decelerating due to the gravitational pull of its matter, the universe’s expansion was actually accelerating. The trio would later win the Nobel Prize for this discovery, which set the stage for research into the dark energy thought to be driving the expansion.

In early 1999, when the discovery was still fresh, Ira sat down with astrophysicists Neta Bahcall, of Princeton University, and Wendy Freedman, then-director of the Hubble Key Project and a professor at Carnegie Mellon University, to digest the news and ponder other cosmic questions.