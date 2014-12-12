The Best Science Books of 2014

We’re making our book list and checking it twice. Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist Deborah Blum and io9.com editor Annalee Newitz join Ira Flatow to share their top science, technology, and environmental books of 2014. Have a favorite? Share it in the comments and add your pick to the list! Plus, check out our kids’ science book picks here.

The Fantastic Laboratory of Dr. Weigl: How Two Brave Scientists Battled Typhus and Sabotaged the Nazis

By Arthur Allen

Dodging Extinction: Power, Food, Money, and the Future of Life on Earth

By Anthony D. Barnosky

On Immunity

By Eula Biss

Oxygen: A Four Billion Year History

By Donald E. Canfield

The Glass Cage

By Nicolas Carr

How Not to Be Wrong

By Jordan Ellenberg

Being Mortal

By Atul Gawande

The Invisible History of the Human Race: How DNA and History Shape Our Identities and Our Futures

By Christine Kenneally

Stuff Matters

By Mark Miodownik

What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions

By Randall Munroe

Me, Myself, and Why?

By Jennifer Ouelette

Maplecroft: The Borden Dispatches

By Cherie Priest

The Coming Swarm: DDOS Actions, Hacktivism, and Civil Disobedience on the Internet

By Molly Sauter

This Changes Everything

By Naomi Klein

Dr. Mütter’s Marvels

By Cristin O. Aptowitz

The Martian

By Andy Weir