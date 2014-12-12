The Best Science Books of 2014
26:00 minutes
26:00 minutes
We’re making our book list and checking it twice. Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist Deborah Blum and io9.com editor Annalee Newitz join Ira Flatow to share their top science, technology, and environmental books of 2014. Have a favorite? Share it in the comments and add your pick to the list! Plus, check out our kids’ science book picks here.
The Fantastic Laboratory of Dr. Weigl: How Two Brave Scientists Battled Typhus and Sabotaged the Nazis
By Arthur Allen
Dodging Extinction: Power, Food, Money, and the Future of Life on Earth
By Anthony D. Barnosky
On Immunity
By Eula Biss
Oxygen: A Four Billion Year History
By Donald E. Canfield
The Glass Cage
By Nicolas Carr
How Not to Be Wrong
By Jordan Ellenberg
Being Mortal
By Atul Gawande
The Invisible History of the Human Race: How DNA and History Shape Our Identities and Our Futures
By Christine Kenneally
Stuff Matters
By Mark Miodownik
What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions
By Randall Munroe
Me, Myself, and Why?
By Jennifer Ouelette
Maplecroft: The Borden Dispatches
By Cherie Priest
The Coming Swarm: DDOS Actions, Hacktivism, and Civil Disobedience on the Internet
By Molly Sauter
This Changes Everything
By Naomi Klein
Dr. Mütter’s Marvels
By Cristin O. Aptowitz
The Martian
By Andy Weir
Deborah Blum is the director of the Knight Science Journalism program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She’s the author of The Poisoner’s Handbook (Penguin, 2010).
Annalee Newitz is the tech culture editor for arstechnica.com and founding editor of io9.com. She’s author of Scatter, Adapt, and Remember: How Humans Will Survive a Mass Extinction (Doubleday, 2013). She’s based in San Francisco, California.
Annie Minoff is a producer for Science Friday. She’s visited Olympic ski jumps and a nuclear reactor, all in the name of science.