The Comeback Of The New Zealand Sea Lion Pup
7:51 minutes
7:51 minutes
One of the rarest species of sea lion lives on the islands of New Zealand. The animal was hunted to extinction on the mainland hundreds of years ago, but it has recently made a comeback in the area. Video producer Chelsea Fiske takes us on a trip through the island nation to see how the Department of Conservation is helping to ensure the survival of the newest pups.
[Seals deep dive for ocean data.]
Chelsea Fiske is a video producer with Moonjelly Productions in Seattle, Washington.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.