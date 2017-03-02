The High-Pressure Physics of Creating Metallic Hydrogen

Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, is found as a gas in our atmosphere. In 1935, Eugene Wigner and Hillard Bell Huntington put out a theory that at high enough pressures, hydrogen could be converted into a metal. Since that time, scientists have chased the idea of creating metallic hydrogen. In a recent study appearing in Science, researchers reported that they used two diamonds to compress the element to pressures high enough that would produce metallic hydrogen. Physicist Isaac Silvera, one of the authors on that study, tells us how metallic hydrogen could be used to make superconductors and high-powered rocket propellant.