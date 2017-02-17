 02/17/2017

The Price of ‘Free’ Internet Services? Your Privacy

Credit: Shutterstock

What does Facebook know about you? Your political views? Smartphone make and model? Whether you live in your hometown? Try all of the above. (Click on “Your Information,” then select “Your categories.”)

As we trade more and more of our personal data to big companies in exchange for their services, internet users must decide for themselves where to draw the line on internet privacy. In this segment, Manoush Zomorodi, host of WNYC’s Note to Self podcast, discusses privacy online—the subject of her latest project The Privacy Paradox.

And Eric Umansky of ProPublica joins in to talk about ProPublica‘s Facebook advertising experiment, in which they discovered that the social media giant allowed advertisers to exclude certain users, based on racial categories.

Segment Guests

Manoush Zomorodi

Manoush Zomorodi is host and managing editor of WNYC’s Note to Self (formerly New Tech City) in New York, New York.

Eric Umansky

Eric Umansky is Deputy Managing Editor at ProPublica in New York, New York.

