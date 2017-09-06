 06/09/2017

The Road To CRISPR

17:10 minutes

These days, if there’s a conversation about gene editing, it often centers on the CRISPR technique. CRISPR allows researchers to quickly edit DNA more easily than any tool in the past. Labs worldwide are using CRISPR in a variety of research, including in efforts to improve crop breeding, and in the development of treatments for diseases like cancer and Parkinson’s.

But CRISPR as a gene-editing tool is still a new idea. In 2012, biochemist Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues first described the CRISPR-Cas9 technique in a study published in Nature.

[Just how easy is it to edit DNA?]

Doudna, co-author of “A Crack in Creation: Gene Editing and the Unthinkable Power to Control Evolution,” discusses how her research into bacterial immune systems led to the revolutionary gene-editing technology. She also discusses the ethical questions that come up when using such a powerful tool.

[Read an excerpt from Jennifer Doudna’s book, A Crack in Creation.]

Segment Guests

Jennifer Doudna

Jennifer Doudna is co-author of A Crack in Creation: Gene Editing and the Unthinkable Power to Control Evolution (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2017). She’s an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and a professor of Chemistry and Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

Just How Easy Is It to Edit DNA?

The CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing system is a less perfect fix for gene editing than news reports make it out to be.

Read More

Unravelling CRISPR In The Café

A sketch at a café meeting sets Jennifer Doudna on the path to developing one of the most consequential gene editing tools.

Read More