The Science Behind ‘Hitting The Wall’

If you’ve ever watched a marathon, you’ve probably seen runners near the end of the course collapse to the ground in exhaustion. This is known as “hitting the wall.” In a study out this week in Cell Metabolism, scientists studied the genetic and metabolic mechanisms that leads to this exhaustion in mice.

[Diet pill mimics the effects of eating.]

It’s been shown that running can trigger a gene called PPARD. In this recent study, researchers were able to flip a switch along a pathway of gene expression that increased the running endurance of mice by 70 percent. Ronald Evans, an author on the paper, talks about what this research suggests about how the body builds up endurance and consumes glucose and fat reserves during exercise.